SVI unveils new armoured multi-role vehicle

South African armoured vehicle manufacturer SVI Engineering showcased its latest product, the SVI MAX SWAT, at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD 2024) expo.

The SVI MAX SWAT is a formidable addition to SVI’s range of armoured vehicles. With its ability to carry a 12-person crew, it is ideal for various roles, including police, correctional services, private security, and military operations.

“We knew adaptability was key for the SVI MAX SWAT,” said Jaco de Kock, CEO of SVI. “Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of sectors, making AAD 2024 the perfect platform for its debut.”

The MAX SWAT offers a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 and features a custom-fabricated armoured monocoque hull, armoured glass windows and substantial side doors for rapid entry and exit. Its powerful Isuzu engine ensures exceptional mobility in both urban and rural environments.

Key features of the SVI MAX SWAT include:

Versatility: Suitable for various roles, including border patrol, public-order maintenance and SWAT operations

Protection: Offers a high level of ballistic protection

Mobility: Powered by a reliable Isuzu engine for excellent performance

Capacity: Can carry a 12-person crew and has a generous payload capacity

Customisation: Highly customisable to meet specific mission requirements.

The SVI MAX SWAT is priced from R4 378 987 (excluding VAT and optional extras) and has a build time of three months. With its combination of advanced features, durability and versatility. the MAX SWAT is an asset for organisations seeking a reliable and powerful armored vehicle.

Source: QuickPic