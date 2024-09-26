Digital artists envision compact Land Cruiser as ‘Land Hopper’

Toyota has long relied on the Land Cruiser name to establish a reputation for durability, off-road capability, and global appeal. However there has been a great deal of interest in a more diminutive ‘Land Hopper’ iteration. A new render uncovers the possibilities.

While Toyota has previously hinted at developing a smaller, off-road-focused vehicle, details about this new model remain sparse. Speculation around its name has fueled conversations, with the ‘Land Hopper’ emerging as a possibility after Toyota reportedly secured a trademark for it. There’s also a chance the company might opt to revive the ‘FJ Cruiser’ badge, which would certainly evoke nostalgia among off-road enthusiasts.

The recent unveiling of the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 gave further weight to this speculation. During the presentation, Toyota revealed a teaser image that resembled the Compact Cruiser EV concept, prompting many to speculate that the production version of this smaller SUV may draw design cues from both the concept and the new Land Cruiser. The result could be a rugged, boxy vehicle featuring bumpers designed for off-road protection, body cladding, and a rear-mounted spare tyre – details reminiscent of the classic Land Cruiser models.

Powertrain options for the rumoured Land Hopper remain uncertain. Toyota has not provided any official confirmation, but it is expected that, like its larger siblings, the vehicle will come equipped with capable off-road technology and possibly electrified options, keeping with the brand’s broader push towards greener vehicles.

According to Autoevolution, there is some debate among auto enthusiasts about what this smaller Land Cruiser-inspired vehicle might be called. The team at Q Cars, along with the digital artist who rendered the Land Hopper, lean towards the ‘Land Hopper’ moniker as a likely candidate. Meanwhile, commentators at PoloTo suggest that ‘Land Cruiser Mini’ might better convey the connection to its larger predecessor, ensuring continuity within the line-up.

Despite the differences in belief as to what the name will be, Toyota has previously trademarked the Land Hopper name with rumours confirming that there will be ICE and hybrid versions, without any EVs in the pipeline.

