Apocalypse unveils 6×6 Land Rover Defender: The ‘World Ender’

Apocalypse Manufacturing, a renowned manufacturer specialising in six-wheel-drive vehicles, recently introduced the World Ender, an apocalypse-looking Land Rover Defender that comes with an additional axle and two extra wheels!

Priced at a substantial $375 000 (approximately R6.8m), the World Ender is a testament to Apocalypse Manufacturing’s pursuit of creating outlandish and bonkers off-roaders.

The development of the World Ender was a year-long endeavour, resulting in a vehicle that is truly one-of-a-kind. It stands apart from the traditional Defender design with the six-wheel configuration. The World Ender’s impressive capabilities and exclusive design are comparable to the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen 6×6, further solidifying its position as a pinnacle achievement in off-road vehicle engineering.

Despite its substantial size and weight, the World Ender retains the Defender’s third-row seating, providing ample space for passengers. Additionally, the vehicle features a spacious pickup bed, making it ideal for hauling gear or equipment. Under the hood, the model is powered by a supercharged 5l V8 engine, delivering 386kW of power. To enhance fuel efficiency, the rearmost axle can be disengaged from the drivetrain, allowing for more economical operation in certain driving conditions. However, given the vehicle’s size and off-road capabilities, fuel economy is likely to be a secondary concern for most owners.

This Defender rides on an advanced air suspension system that allows for a variable ride height, adjustable by up to eight inches. This feature provides versatility, enabling the driver to tailor the vehicle’s ride height to suit different terrain conditions. In addition, the World Ender features a custom-built lift kit and flared fenders to accommodate large 38-inch tyres mounted on 20-inch wheels. These modifications enhance the vehicle’s ground clearance and off-road performance, allowing it to conquer even the most challenging terrain.

Exterior modifications to the World Ender include a roll cage, push bar, side steps, and a roof rack. These features not only enhance the vehicle’s rugged appearance but also provide added functionality and protection. The roll cage provides structural reinforcement and safety in the event of a rollover, while the push bar and side steps facilitate entry and exit. The roof rack offers additional storage space for gear and equipment, making the World Ender a versatile and practical choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

