Grande Panda: Fiat’s funky hatch gets electrified

Fiat’s hatchback stalwart gets an electrified bigger brother in the Panda.

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

Fiat’s long-serving Panda hatchback will be joined by the new Grande Panda, a larger and mechanically different vehicle. We say joined, because the current Panda – despite having been on the market for almost 14 years – will soldier on until at least 2027.

Related: Top 10 Best-Selling Automotive Brands Locally – September 2024

As the name implies, the Grande Panda is significantly larger (300mm longer) and shares much of its underpinnings with Citroën’s latest C3. This is likely to include the powerplant options, which should encompass hybrid and electric units – the former a 1.2l, three-cylinder turbopetrol with an electric motor with a combined output of 77kW, and the latter an 83kW e-motor with an operating range of 314km.

Related: More Fuel Price Relief Confirmed For October – Coastal and Inland Prices

The boxy design is a nod to that of the original car from 1980, while the interior features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, bamboo-fibre trim for the facia and a 361l boot.

The full feature will be published in the October issue of CAR Magazine.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Grander Panda – Fiat’s Funky Hatch Gets Electrified appeared first on CAR Magazine.