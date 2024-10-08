Jaguar Land Rover invests in electric future

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has invested £500m (about R11.4b) to transform its Halewood facility, supporting the production of electric vehicles alongside existing combustion and hybrid models.

The historic Halewood plant, originally built in 1963, has significantly transformed over the past 12 months. The site has been expanded to produce JLR’s medium-sized electric luxury SUVs on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.

Innovative technology, including autonomous robots, ADAS calibration rigs, and advanced digital systems, create a state-of-the-art “factory of the future.”

This investment aligns with JLR’s Reimagine strategy, aiming for all-electric brands by 2030 and carbon net zero by 2039. Halewood will become JLR’s first all-electric production facility.

Barbara Bergmeier, executive director of Industrial Operations, highlighted the plant’s transformation and the teams’ dedication.

Key changes at Halewood

JLR expanded its body shop and paint shop.

New automated painted body storage tower

Longer final production line

Introduction of Autonomous Mobile Robots

High Voltage Training for employees

Integration of repurposed equipment from Castle Bromwich

Sustainability focus

JLR aims to achieve carbon net zero by 2039. Halewood will install photovoltaic panels to generate renewable energy, reducing its carbon footprint.

Re-skilling for electrification

JLR invests £20 million (about R4.7b) annually in employee training and development, focusing on modern technologies and processes. Halewood’s new training center will provide firsthand experience, including High Voltage Training.

Advanced technology

Modern technology enables automated door fitment and ADAS calibration, ensuring precise quality and safety.

As JLR prepares to introduce advanced autonomous driving and connected services, Halewood’s facility will meet the demands of the future. With the completion of test builds for EMA body shells, JLR will continue to optimize production ahead of full-scale production.

