Used car market shows signs of life amid overall decline

Despite a -9.6% year-on-year decline, the used car market remains active. Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford continue to dominate, although all three brands experienced slight decreases.

Notable highlights

Nissan’s surge: Moved up two positions in the rankings, indicating growing popularity.

Suzuki’s Swift: Saw a significant +21.7% increase in sales, likely due to its affordability and fuel efficiency.

Compact bakkies in demand: The discontinued Nissan NP200 saw a massive +43.9% increase, suggesting a shortage of new options in this segment.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Luxury brands faced a decline, possibly reflecting a shift towards more affordable options.

Top-selling models:

Ford Ranger Toyota Hilux Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Polo Vivo Toyota Fortuner

Average used car prices remained relatively stable, dropping slightly to R405 154.

Despite the overall decline, the used car market remains resilient. The demand for affordable, reliable vehicles continues to drive sales, particularly for models like the Suzuki Swift and Nissan NP200.

Source: Karin Muir (haveyoursayza)