Motoring

Used car market shows signs of life amid overall decline

While September 2024 saw a slight dip in overall used car sales, several models bucked the trend.

1 hour ago
Supplied content 1 minute read
Photo: Caxton photo library.

Despite a -9.6% year-on-year decline, the used car market remains active. Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford continue to dominate, although all three brands experienced slight decreases.

Notable highlights

Nissan’s surge: Moved up two positions in the rankings, indicating growing popularity.

Suzuki’s Swift: Saw a significant +21.7% increase in sales, likely due to its affordability and fuel efficiency.

Compact bakkies in demand: The discontinued Nissan NP200 saw a massive +43.9% increase, suggesting a shortage of new options in this segment.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Luxury brands faced a decline, possibly reflecting a shift towards more affordable options.

Top-selling models:

  1. Ford Ranger
  2. Toyota Hilux
  3. Volkswagen Polo
  4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo
  5. Toyota Fortuner

Average used car prices remained relatively stable, dropping slightly to R405 154.

Despite the overall decline, the used car market remains resilient. The demand for affordable, reliable vehicles continues to drive sales, particularly for models like the Suzuki Swift and Nissan NP200.

Source: Karin Muir (haveyoursayza)

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
1 hour ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fronx overtakes Swift as Suzuki SA best seller for September

1 hour ago

Road test: Haval Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury 7DCT

October 22, 2024

Isuzu Motors South Africa honoured as Overall Exporter of the Year

October 22, 2024

Honda NX500: The reimagined all-rounder

October 21, 2024
Back to top button