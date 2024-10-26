Punch-perfect Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d still holding on

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d is the smallest SUV in Merc’s portfolio, but the diesel engine may just be its biggest attribute.

Looking for a new or used Mercedes-Benz? Find it here with CARmag!

The revised Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d made its South African debut earlier in 2024. Interestingly, the German automaker kept the line-up simple, with only one petrol and diesel engine taking care of propulsion duties. Each engine is available in either Progressive or AMG Line trims, offering something different with each package.

The GLA 200d, in particular, might be the sweet spot in the range. On paper, it is roughly R52 000 dearer than the equivalent GLA 200 Progressive model, with the AMG Line demanding an additional R30 000 on the asking price. But it is not just the specification that could be a highlight, but also the diesel engine.

Related: Mercedes-Benz GLA200d AMG Line

In the September 2024 edition of CAR Magazine, we said:

“We remain fans of the GLA for its pleasing road manners and stylish packaging, not to mention the refined and eager diesel powerplant that’s becoming somewhat of a rarity in this segment.”

And this is the sad part about the SUV. For all the good about it, the engine may not be getting as much plaudits as it should. Perhaps influenced by the European Union’s narrative to drive fossil fuel cars to extinction.

Price and warranty

Mercedes-Benz GLA200d Progressive: R978 693

Mercedes-Benz GLA200d AMG Line: R1 008 393

The GLA ships standard with a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and a two-year/unlimited km warranty.

Punchy diesel

Powering the Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d is the automaker’s familiar 2l turbodiesel engine. The mill has been used in other of the Three-Pointed Star’s products, but in the GLA 200d, it’s tuned to deliver 110kW and 320N.m. The latter is the real highlight, coming in as low as 1 400r/min, available throughout the rev range to 3 200r/min.

As per market trends, the automaker’s entry-level SUV is available in front-wheel drive configuration only, with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission channelling power from the engine to the road. According to the CAR fuel index, the engine, in application in the GLA 200d, returns 6.36l/100km, which is very good given the claimed figure of 5.1l/100km. We noted in our road test:

“Mercedes has a knack for producing strong yet refined diesel engines, and the 2l OM 654 4-cylinder unit is no exception. There’s never a sense of lag or latency; just a pleasing swell or low-to-mid-end torque that effortlessly carries you about whatever driving scenario you’re in.”

Any rivals?

BMW’s X1 has two diesel options, but both are priced significantly less than the GLA200d. the X1 sDrive18 xLine comes in at R846 212, while the M Sport derivative is R40 000 dearer at R886 212. Both SUVs are powered by a 2l turbodiesel engine that offers 110kW/360N.m. The fuel consumption is a claimed 5l/100km.

Audi also has diesel offerings in its SUV portfolio, but these only come into play in the Q3 range. The entry-level diesel in the line-up is the Q3 35 TDI Urban Edition for R854 820, with the Q3 Sportback 35 TDI Black Edition being the dearest model with an asking price of R946 850. All the derivatives are powered by a 2l turbodiesel engine that offers 110kW/360N.m. The claimed fuel return is 6.4l/100km.

Perhaps a bit of a left-field option is the Jaguar E-Pace. The E-Pace D200 AWD R-Dynamic is also powered by a 2l turbodiesel engine, but power comes in at a hefty 147kW/430N.m. The claimed fuel economy is 5.3l/100km. The diesel options are priced at R1 187 900 for the SE and R1 259 600 for the HSE.

Looking for your next new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag!

The post Punch-Perfect Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d Still Holding On appeared first on CAR Magazine.