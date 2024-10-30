New Porsche 911 Carrera T pricing announced for South Africa

The Porsche 911 Carrera T has been updated, expanding the 992.2 generation of the German automaker’s famed sports car range. The updated car comes to market with a clear intent of satisfying the purist with its focus on lightweight design, a manual transmission, and purist-focused aesthetics.

The ‘T’ stands for Touring, and at Porsche, this goes all the way back to the homologation of the 911 T as a touring car in 1968, up to 1973. Since 2017, the 911 Carrera T has been back in the model range, positioned between the Carrera and the Carrera S.

The new car is available immediately, with pricing and warranty as follows:

911 Carrera T: R2 735 000

R2 735 000 911 Carrera T Cabriolet: R3 019 000

Pricing includes Porsche’s three-year driveplan.

Porsche 911 Carrera T’s Key Updates

As expected, Porsche gave special attention to the 911 Carrera T’s weight, shedding 40kg (over the base 911 Carrera) by means of lightweight windows, reduced insulation, and optional full bucket seats. In its lightest configuration, the Carrera T tips the scales at just 1 478kg. There are also several styling cues, such as Vanadium Grey model designations and trim details on the mirrors and rear lid grille, and an aerodynamically optimised spoiler lip from the 911 Carrera GTS.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is available in multiple colour schemes. The Legends series includes classic Porsche hues like Shade Green Metallic and Slate Grey Neo, while the Dreams series features vibrant options like Guards Red and Cartagena Yellow Metallic. For added customisation, Porsche’s Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programs offer an expanded palette, with additional convertible top colours in Black, Red, Blue, and Brown.

Powertrain and chassis

The 911 Carrera T is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo boxer engine from the standard 911 Carrera, generating 290kW and 450Nm of torque. This power is channelled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Porsche’s standard Sport Chrono Package enables the Carrera T to accelerate from 0–100km/h in 4.5s (4.7s for the Cabriolet), with top speeds reaching 295km/h and 293km/h for the Cabriolet.

Porsche also took the liberty to enhance the driving experience by including an intermediate throttle function, or ‘auto-blip’, on the Carrera T. This function automatically adjusts engine speed during downshifts, making for a smoother and more responsive drive, says the automaker. The sports exhaust system complements the vehicle’s reduced interior insulation that, by our calculations and experiences, will produce an invigorating soundscape that heightens the sensory experience for drivers.

The Carrera T’s chassis has been refined exclusively for this model, featuring the Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive sports suspension, which lowers the car by 10mm for improved agility. Rear-axle steering, paired with a sharper steering ratio on the front axle, optimises handling dynamics, ensuring faster lateral response and enhanced stability, says Porsche. The suspension’s anti-roll bars and aerodynamic balance have been meticulously tuned, allowing the Carrera T to deliver a neutral, composed handling experience.

The Carrera T rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Carrera S light alloy wheels, fitted with 245/35 ZR20 tyres at the front and 305/30 ZR21 tyres at the rear.

Carrera T design packages

The Carrera T’s interior sports a clean, sporty design, with standard equipment including four-way electrically adjustable sports seats with Sport-Tex centres, and an exclusive tartan fabric pattern. A walnut gear knob atop the shortened gear lever, an ‘MT’ (Manual Transmission) logo badge, and Vanadium Grey inlays adds to the cabin’s ambience. The standard leather GT sports steering wheel includes a mode switch for adjusting drive settings, with a Race-Tex steering wheel offered as an option.

Further customisation comes through the Carrera T design packages, adding vibrant colour contrasts in Gentian Blue. On the exterior, Gentian Blue accents appear on the rear lid inlays, decals, and light alloy wheels, while the cabin benefits from Gentian Blue contrast stitching, seat stripes, seat belts, and inlays.

