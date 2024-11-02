BMW establishes local racing academy for fostering underprivileged talent

Looking for a new or used BMW? Find it here with CARmag!

Few automotive brands are as revered in South Africa as BMW. A look at the recently hosted M Fest proves this.

Also on show at the event were some development programmes that slotted into some of the racing and display action over the weekend. Chief of which is the establishment of a local racing academy that BMW South Africa hopes will nurture and foster new talent for the global stage.

Taking place between October 25 and 27, the motoring and musical ceremonies brought thousands of South Africans to the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit and while it serves as a demonstration bed for all the latest wares and technology at BMW’s disposal, this year has also welcomed the news of reinvestment for local motorsport.

Starting in the closing months of 2024 and running through 2025, BMW South Africa will implement the driver development programme to scout and develop drivers keen on a career in motorsport.

This will be done with the assistance of motorsport experts and BMW customer racing specialists, NGK Pablo Clark Racing, who were also present over the weekend, running some special race cars of both new and old.

The racing academy will start off by employing the use of FIA and MSA-approved SIM racing setups, which will then feed into a karting programme with the eventual goal being progressing into specially-prepared BMW E46 models.

Fabienne Lanz, one of South Africa’s career females in motorsport piloted one of these test vehicles during the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series during the weekend.

BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen added that all systems are go and that their hope is to ‘help bring racing dreams to life!’

