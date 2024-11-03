Why the Kia Tasman looks the way it does

The Kia Tasman wowed the crowd at the recent Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia; the South Korean carmaker’s first-ever bakkie undoubtedly making an impression both with the myriad media representatives in attendance, but also within this vehicle’s intended markets, including South Africa.

The Tasman’s exterior styling, especially, evoked debate. Many hopped on social media platforms and web forums to voice their respective opinions on the double cab’s design, with some expressing a broad approval — praising the brand for the Tasman’s distinctive styling — and other voicing dislike, questioning why the Tasman looks so detached from Kia’s modern design language. So, why does the Tasman look the way it does?

While the Tasman is Kia’s first-ever bakkie, it is not the firm’s first product underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis, with several built by Kia’s lesser-known Special Vehicle division, a separate entity to the company’s passenger-vehicle department, that focuses on military vehicles.

Since 1973, Kia has been designated as South Korea’s defence industry firm, and for the past 23 years has been developing vehicles for its home market’s military. Then, from 2010, Kia’s Special Vehicle department began the mass production of light tactical and mid-size variants. (Interestingly, in 2020, the company unveiled a prototype model of a future all-terrain military vehicle based on the body-on-frame platform of the Mohave, a large, passenger SUV.)

What does this have to do with the Tasman’s styling? Well, in short, Kia’s body-on-frame bakkie broadly pays homage to the company’s legacy of manufacturing rugged, reliable combat-focused vehicles. As such, the Tasman was designed to be solid and capable.

Like the special-purpose vehicles produced by Kia for more than a decade, the Tasman was “created especially for explorers, adventurers and people who like to get things done; a dependable companion in every situation,” said Mr Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

Another design element that elicited conversation was its wheel arches, more specifically the black cladding fixed to them. Mr Habib told us, in terms of usability, the original idea for the wheel arches originated from the flaps – which serve as covers to ensure mud doesn’t fly off – fitted to rally cars. The cladding on the Tasman’s rear arches incorporate a fuel tank’s cap on one side and a storage compartment on the other. Lending the Tasman a “powerful” look, the vehicle’s headlamps are somewhat recessed and incorporated into the front wheel arches.

Kia said it could either follow its competition or take a risk with the Tasman’s exterior design. Clearly, the automaker chose the latter route. As Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, said:

“The Kia Tasman is a progressive pick-up truck that follows its own path – not the competition. The Kia Tasman combines true pick-up values with exceptional capability and practicality, and advanced features that defy conventional thinking … It offers world-first solutions for those seeking a lifestyle vehicle for leisure and outdoor activities, while meeting the needs of small-business operators, such as traders and farmers.”

