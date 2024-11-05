Suzuki sweeps Savrala Awards

Suzuki Auto South Africa has celebrated a double win at the 2024 South African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (Savrala) Manufacturer of the Year (Moty) Awards.

The prestigious awards, now in their 29th year, recognise top-performing vehicle manufacturers in South Africa’s rental, leasing and fleet management industries.

Suzuki Auto South Africa was honored with the Most Improved OEM Award, recognising significant year-on-year performance improvements. The award is based on a rigorous survey among leading rental and leasing companies, assessing factors like vehicle quality, pricing, delivery times, service efficiency, theft prevention, residual value and parts supply.

Yashvir Singh, manager of auto fleet sales at Suzuki Auto South Africa, expressed his delight at the recognition. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” he said. “It’s an honour to be recognised by such a prestigious industry body.”

In addition to the overall award, Sarah Burkey, Suzuki Auto South Africa’s fleet aftersales controller, was named best account executive of 2024. This award is based on votes from 24 rental companies.

Burkey expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “This award is a collective achievement for the entire team at Suzuki Auto South Africa. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers, and this award validates our efforts.”

Suzuki’s success at the Savrala Awards highlights the brand’s strong performance in the South African market and its commitment to delivering quality products and services to its customers.

Source: MotorPress