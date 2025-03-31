Volvo’s extra large and all-electric EX90 lands in SA

The Volvo EX90, which we sampled at its international launch in 2024, has finally touched down on local shores, with the Swedish marque’s South African arm announcing pricing and specifications for its emissions-free flagship SUV.

Looking for your next new or used Volvo? Find it here with CARmag!

Related: Review: Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance

Exclusively available in Twin Motor Performance guise, the EX90’s dual electric-motor arrangement produces 380kW and a healthy 910N.m of torque. The Gothenburg-based brand claims these figures allow the all-wheel-drive seven-seater to complete the 0-100km/h dash in 4.9 seconds. The EX90 is equipped with a 111kWh battery pack and according to the automaker, a single full charge allows for an all-electric operating range of 604km.

Stepping inside, Ultra trim, the sole level of specification on offer, includes such items as 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, replete with Google built-in and (wireless) Apple CarPlay; nine-inch digital instrumentation; Dolby Atmos-enhanced Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity sound system; wireless smartphone charging; electrically adjustable, heated front pews with massaging functionality; heating functionality for the second row of seats and steering wheel; and a panoramic sunroof.

The EX90 further features the firm’s signature LED ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlamp array and 22-inch alloy wheels. The exterior colour palette comprises eight hues: Crystal White, Denim Blue, Mulberry Red, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Vapour Grey, Sand Dune and Silver Dawn.

Related: Review: Volvo EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance

Volvo EX90 price in SA

The EX90 is priced from R2 650 000. The sticker price includes a GridCars wallbox (and the installation thereof), two years of free public charging and 10 GB Vodacom data per month for three years. A three-year/60 000km maintenance plan, five-year/100 000km vehicle warranty and a battery warranty spanning eight years are included as standard.

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Motor Performance — R2 650 000

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Volvo’s Extra Large and All-Electric EX90 Lands in SA – Pricing and Specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.