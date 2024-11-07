GAC first in South Africa to introduce lifetime engine warranty

In a bold move that places GAC Motor South Africa in good stead with prospective buyers, the Chinese automaker will now offer a lifetime engine warranty across its entire vehicle line-up.

This offer applies to all models purchased from 2024 onwards, underscoring GAC’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in partnership with distributor Salvador Caetano. This lifetime engine warranty represents a shift in conventional warranty policies, one that elevates the GAC brand and offers long-term peace of mind to its customers. At a time when warranties typically span limited years or mileage, GAC’s lifetime coverage will likely strengthen trust with South African consumers and establish the brand as a reliable choice in a competitive market.

Utilising the GAC Group’s large research and development network, GAC has reaffirmed that as China’s fifth-largest automotive company, it has long-term commitments to foreign markets. As such, it will support this warranty locally by investing in a growing national network of authorised sales and service centres. With an existing foundation across South Africa’s major regions, GAC plans to extend this coverage over the next three years with GAC-certified technicians and support services. These facilities are essential for maintaining the warranty, as the terms require regular servicing and repairs to be conducted at authorised centres using approved parts.

“We’re excited to bring this extraordinary lifetime warranty to the South African market,” says Leslie Ramsoomar of GAC Motor South Africa. “Our focus is on innovation and delivering the highest quality products and services. We invite South African motorists to experience the GAC difference by getting behind the wheel of models like the Emzoom and Emkoo.”

Similar to Chery’s million-kilometre or 10-year warranty, GAC’s lifetime warranty is shrouded in logical fine print. Some key points to keep in mind are that it is only valid for the original owner of the vehicle and servicing has to be completed at authorised GAC dealers. Missing service intervals will void the warranty, as will using the vehicle as a public conveyance like a taxi or emergency vehicle. The warranty is also cancelled if used in motorsport, for illegal activities or if any informalities with the odometer and operation of the vehicle are noted. Despite all of this, and additional fine print, the implementation of this lifetime engine warranty will likely compel prospective buyers concerned with reliability and servicing.

