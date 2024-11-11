Audi Q5 hits SA shores hoping for midsize SUV dominance

Destined for the South African market in the fourth quarter of 2025, the latest Audi Q5 package aims to dominate the midsize SUV segment.

The third-generation Q5 offers three turbocharged engine options: a 150kW/340Nm 2.0-litre petrol, a 150kW/400Nm four-cylinder diesel, and, in the SQ5, an enhanced 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. The latter now delivers 270kW (up by 10kW) and 550Nm (up by 50Nm). All models feature a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 2.0 TFSI is front-wheel drive as standard, with quattro available as an option, while the 2.0 TDI and SQ5 are exclusively AWD.

The new Q5 comes with Matrix LED headlamps featuring customisable light signatures. At the rear, a three-dimensional light strip spans the tailgate. The OLED rear lamps incorporate Car-to-X technology, enabling communication with the Q5’s immediate surroundings to warn other road users of traffic situations, such as accidents. Audi’s signature dynamic indicators are also present.

The cabin is designed with a human-centric focus and features two screens within an expansive panel, measuring 11.9 and 14.5 inches for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, respectively. A 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger is available as an option. Interactive ambient lighting is also available in the cabin.

A selection of wheels, ranging from 17- to 21 inches (depending on the model), is offered, while aerodynamically optimised alloys between 17 and 19 inches are optional. According to Audi, the optional tri-colour, 21-inch wheels are an ‘extravagant’ highlight of the range.

Following its sedan sibling, the Audi A5, the Q5 is built on the company’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. It is the first SUV in Audi’s lineup to use this platform.

