Pricing for 2024 Porsche Taycan 4 and Taycan GTS in SA

Porsche has expanded its popular Taycan line-up with the addition of newly updated models: The Taycan 4 sports sedan and a new edition of the Taycan GTS. These fresh additions come shortly after Porsche’s 2024 update, which introduced improved design, increased power, extended range, and enhanced charging capabilities across the Taycan family.

The Taycan GTS, a hallmark in Porsche’s Gran Turismo Sport (GTS) series, brings sportier performance. Its upgraded dual-motor system offers up to 515kW with over-boost when using launch control, delivering 75kW more power than the previous GTS model. The Taycan GTS sedan and the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo achieve 0–100km/h in a swift 3.3s, trimming 0.4s off the previous model’s time. In terms of range, the GTS has been improved significantly, now achieving up to 628km under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) – an increase of more than 120km.

To enhance the sporty appeal of the Taycan GTS, Porsche has equipped it with a distinctive sound profile, aligning it with the high-performance Taycan Turbo S. This new sound element gives the GTS a unique, exhilarating auditory experience that sets it apart from other Taycan models.

Pricing

Porsche Taycan GTS – R3 938 000

Porsche Taycan 4 – R3 006 00

Meanwhile, for customers seeking a practical entry-level model with the benefits of all-wheel drive, Porsche introduces the Taycan 4. This new version is the first Taycan sports sedan to feature all-wheel drive at the entry-level. In terms of performance, the Taycan 4 is comparable to the standard Taycan but features improved traction and stability from its dual-motor setup, which powers both the front and rear axles.

With launch control, the Taycan 4 offers an over-boost output of up to 300kW with the standard performance battery or 320kW with the optional performance battery plus. Range varies depending on the battery option as well. With the performance battery, the Taycan 4 can cover up to 559km, while the performance battery plus extends this range to an impressive 643km – just 35km shy of the top-range Taycan models, making it a strong contender among all-wheel drive Taycan options.

The Taycan 4 also boasts an acceleration time of 4.6s from 0–100km/h, shaving two-tenths of a second off the rear-wheel drive model’s time, despite carrying an extra 80kg. This added performance, coupled with the all-wheel-drive configuration, provides drivers with enhanced traction and a more stable driving experience.

Porsche has introduced new exterior colours for all Taycan models, allowing for greater personalisation. The ‘Legends’ category now includes Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic, while Purple Sky Metallic has joined the ‘Dreams’ category. Standard features across the range include 19-inch Taycan aero wheels, black brake callipers, matrix LED headlights, Porsche Traction Management, and Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management.

