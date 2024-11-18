Review: Mahindra XUV 3XO

From humble beginnings, the Mahindra Group has become one of the largest enterprises in India. Together with a first drive of its newest product, we explore the ambitions of this powerhouse brand’s automotive division.

Looking for a new or used set of wheels? Find it here with CARmag!

Mahindra XUV 3XO 1.2T AX7L AT fast facts

Price R404 999

Engine 1.2l, three-cylinder, turbopetrol

Power 82kW @ 5 000r/min

Torque 200N.m @ 1 500 – 3 500r/min

Transmission six-speed automatic

Fuel consumption 6.5l/100km

Emissions 137g/km

Although Mahindra & Mahindra was established in 1945, it was a collaborative deal three years later to assemble the Willys CJ-3B Jeep in Mumbai that realised a watershed moment in the fortunes of the family-run business. By all accounts, still utilising the Jeep formula with its modern Thar products, another collaboration, this time in 1963, with US agricultural powerhouse International Harvester proved to be the catalyst for Mahindra currently producing the best-selling tractor in the world by volume.

Run by Anand Mahindra – the grandson of one of the founding brothers – since 2012, this spirit of considered collaboration has continued to serve one of India’s largest enterprises well. Broadly acknowledged as a crowning moment in Mahindra’s shift towards targeting the SUV market – starting with India – it was then-new-to-the-automotive division Anand’s bold decision to seek out expertise from around the globe. Harnessing what it had learnt in terms of quality and production processes while working closely with Ford, Mahindra would introduce the first Scorpio in 2002. Priced well, particularly in its home market, and with an associated marketing campaign that highlighted the lifestyle qualities of this product, to date, the Scorpio badge – including the second-generation Scorpio-N that impressed us in our July 2024 SUV Shootout – has accounted for more than one million sales on Mahindra’s books.

In 2019, another significant moment in Mahindra’s automotive ambitions arrived in South Africa in the form of the XUV300. Another product born of a globally connected collaboration, this time with Korean brand SsangYong, yet significantly re-engineered to suit the Indian market (including a sub-four-metre profile and a revised suspension), our August 2019 test of the flagship W8 model described its arrival as Mahindra’s ‘Getz moment’, referring to the model that similarly changed the local perceptions Hyundai’s newfound quality and ambitions.

Introducing significantly redesigned styling that includes a new front end with Mahindra’s newest brand identity, and C-shaped LED running lights echoing those on the since-introduced XUV700 (tested in the September 2023 issue), as well as a more resolved rear three-quarter view, a mid-life update to the XUV300 brings with it a new name; XUV 3XO.

Retaining its sub-four-metre footprint and 2 600mm wheelbase, the 3XO looks to build on the promise of its predecessor via contemporary styling, an increase in both ground clearance and – significantly – luggage space, as well as a refocused value proposition.

Available in five grades, an entry-level MX2 derivative is shipped with a healthy standard specification. This includes stability control, electric windows, parking sensors, keyless entry, a multifunction steering wheel, a nine-inch infotainment system, air-conditioning with dedicated vents for the rear seat passenger, a 60:40-split back seat and a total of six airbags. While additional grades add nice-to-have features such as a sunroof, wireless mobile phone charging and connectivity, alloy wheels, climate control and auto wipers and lights, the flagship AX7L is further distinguished via a Harmon Kardon audio system, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 65 W USB-C port, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Related: Mahindra XUV 3XO Lands in SA – Pricing and Specification

Included in all but the MX2 derivative is Mahindra’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is paired from the mid-tier (AX5) model with the 10.25-inch digital instrumentation introduced in the XUV700.

The new 3XO is available exclusively with a turbocharged 1.2l, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine paired with a choice of six-speed manual or Aisin-sourced six-speed automatic transmissions. The AX5L and AX7L grades are only available with the automatic.

On our exclusive pre-launch drive in Gauteng, and again closer to our offices in Cape Town, the peppy workings of the 3XO’s 82kW/200 N.m three-pot impressed – in both instances when paired with the automatic transmission. While we’ll wait to get the car on our test strip to confirm just how sprightly this combination is, it’s interesting to note Mahindra claims a 0-60km/h sprint time of 4.6 seconds. For comparison purposes, the same exercise conducted in the performance testing of the Opel Corsa 1.2T GS Line in our October 2023 issue saw the 96kW/230N.m 1.2l, three-cylinder turbopetrol warm hatch, post a time of 4.22 seconds.

Related: Mahindra’s 20 Years in SA Only the Beginning

Interestingly, a new direct injection 1.2l, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine developing 96kW and 230N.m of torque is available in the Indian market, but Mahindra is currently evaluating its suitability for South Africa.

With its suspension tuned to cope with generally poor road surfaces in the subcontinent, the 3XO is another Indian-built product that rides particularly well in South African conditions. While you may be tempted to flip through Mahindra’s somewhat gimmicky Zip, Zap and Zoom driving modes (only available with the automatic transmission), as advertised, we found the default (Zap) experience to offer the best balance between performance and efficiency.

Impressively spacious considering its urban-focused exterior dimensions, if we had one complaint about our time spent with the range-topping derivative, it’s that certain modules of the car’s ‘level 2’ automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control active safety systems can prove a little intrusive at times and have to be switched off via embedded menus on the infotainment display each time you start the vehicle.

Find the full feature in the November issue of CAR Magazine.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Review: Mahindra XUV 3XO appeared first on CAR Magazine.