Repair or replace: A guide to informed vehicle decisions

The cost of vehicle repairs can be a significant expense and making the right decision between repair and replacement is often challenging.

After an accident, many people rush to get their vehicle repaired, overlooking crucial factors that can impact the quality of the repair and the overall cost.

Recent updates to the Competition Commission Guidelines in South Africa have empowered consumers to make more informed choices. Juan Hanekom, the national director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), sheds light on these key changes that aim to enhance transparency and consumer choice in vehicle repairs.

Key consumer updates in the guidelines

• Accessories now covered: Accessories are treated the same as spare parts, allowing you to choose matching quality accessories without compromising your vehicle’s warranty.

• Appointment of repairers by insurers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Insurers and OEMs have more flexibility in selecting repairers, but they must still consider historically disadvantaged individuals (HDIs) and cannot limit their choices solely based on market conditions or volume of work. This change provides consumers with more options and ensures greater fairness for skilled repairers.

Repair or replace: A balanced approach

The decision to repair or replace a vehicle part is complex. Factors such as the vehicle’s age, mileage and the extent of the damage play a significant role. Advances in repair technology have significantly improved the ability of Sambra-accredited members to restore metal and plastic panels, offering consumers more options than ever.

Repairing parts can save costs and preserve the vehicle’s originality. However, consult with a qualified repairer who can provide expert advice. Hanekom encourages consumers to seek out Sambra-accredited repairers who adhere to high standards and can offer guidance, even if an insurer recommends writing off the vehicle.

The importance of labour rates

Another critical factor to consider is the labour rate. Some insurers set rates so low that it becomes challenging to use quality materials and skilled labour. Understanding the labour rates charged by your repair provider can help you assess the quality of the work.

Safeguarding your vehicle’s value

Poor repairs can negatively impact a vehicle’s resale value. Choosing a Sambra-accredited repairer ensures that the highest standards are met, preserving your vehicle’s integrity and value.

In today’s market, selecting a trusted, accredited repair provider is essential. By making informed decisions and considering factors like repair technology, labour rates, and insurer guidelines, consumers can protect their safety, investment, and the overall value of their vehicle.

Source: Cathy Findley PR