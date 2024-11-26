Protect your credit score: A guide to avoiding loan defaults

As the cost of living rises, South Africans find it increasingly difficult to keep up with their financial commitments. Defaulting on loans can have severe consequences for your credit score, making it harder to borrow money in the future.

Understanding loan defaults and credit scores

When you miss a loan payment, it can lead to a loan default. This will be reported to credit bureaus and the negative information can stay on your credit report for up to five years, making it harder to get approved for loans or credit cards.

Apart from your tarnished credit score, missing car payments can quickly spiral into a financial nightmare. Your car could be repossessed and sold at auction – and you will have to pay any shortfall.

The impact of loan defaults

Lower credit score: A lower credit score can lead to higher interest rates and fewer credit options.

Difficulty accessing credit: Lenders may be less willing to lend to you if you have a poor credit history.

Increased costs: You may be charged late fees and penalties for missed payments.

Proactive steps to protect your credit score

Budget wisely: Create a realistic budget to track your income and expenses.

Prioritise payments: Make timely payments on all your debts, especially your highest interest loans.

Communicate with your lender: If you struggle to make payments, contact your lender immediately. They may be able to offer payment plans or other options.

Consider a payment arrangement: WesBank offers a payment arrangement service to help customers struggling to meet their financial obligations.

By understanding the impact of loan defaults and taking proactive steps to manage your finances, you protect your credit score and secure a brighter financial future.

Source: MotorPress