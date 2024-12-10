Hyundai has an all-new Palisade and it looks stately

Hyundai has officially introduced the redesigned 2026 Palisade, marking a significant evolution for the brand’s largest internal combustion engine SUV. Here’s what CAR Magazine knows about the model thus far…

This new generation showcases a more angular design that departs from the rounder aesthetics of its predecessor, featuring a commanding front end defined by large, vertically oriented LED blocks flanking an imposing upright grille.

The 2026 Palisade not only emphasizes a bolder look, but its overall proportions also present a sharper profile. With a longer wheelbase, a shorter front overhang, and a subtly elongated rear, the SUV exudes better balance and a more composed stance on the road. Designers have infused the exterior with upscale touches, including aluminium-style accents that accentuate the bodywork and roof rails that seamlessly transition into the D-pillars. The striking 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels enhance the SUV’s road presence, though it remains to be seen if they will come standard across all trim levels.

Inside, Hyundai has taken inspiration from high-end furniture to create an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere. The digital cockpit is now anchored by dual 12.3-inch screens housed in a sleek curved panel, offering a more integrated look in the dashboard layout. The innovative shift of the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column has freed up space for passengers, while a plethora of knobs and buttons remain for easy access to climate controls and other essential functions.

Notably, the redesigned cabin now accommodates up to nine passengers thanks to a new centre console that doubles as a front-row middle seat. While specific technical details are still under wraps, it’s expected that Hyundai will introduce a hybrid powertrain option for the Palisade. More information about the 2026 Palisade will be released in the coming weeks.

