Motorsport heroes honoured at MSA Awards

The 2024 Motorsport South Africa National Awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of the country’s motorsport community.

The annual Motorsport South Africa (MSA) Awards recognise the dedication and skill of South Africa’s motorsport heroes.

This year’s event honoured 55 individuals and teams across various disciplines, including motocross, enduro, cross-country, rally, karting, rally-raid, single-seaters and saloon cars.

A night to remember

The 2024 MSA Awards was a night of celebration, recognition and inspiration. It showcased the passion, dedication and talent that drive South African motorsport.

Protea Colours – Juniors.

Celebrating the legends

The prestigious Golden Helmet Award was bestowed upon five motorsport legends: David Bland, Wayne Farmer, Jess Huggett, Derek Jacobs and Jeff Waberski. These individuals have made significant contributions to SA motorsport over decades.

Pioneers and rising stars

The Pioneer Award recognised four individuals who paved the way for future generations of the sport: Lukas David Hipondoka, Lance Isaacs, Mustapha Innes Murudker and Minota Ann van Bergen.

The event also celebrated the achievements of young talents, such as Taylor Hill, a 16-year-old karting sensation who defies adversity with determination.

Looking ahead

MSA’s chairperson Anton Roux highlighted the exciting future of SA motorsport, including the upcoming World Rally Championship event near Sun City in 2025. He also emphasised the importance of safety and sportsmanship within the community.

Source: Cathy Findley PR

