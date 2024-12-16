Dongfeng plots several model introductions for 2025

Managing to sell more than three million cars in 2023 alone, Dongfeng now plans on opening the floodgates into the South African market with ‘two or three more’ products coming to South Africa in 2025. At the unveiling of the Box and during the brand introduction, Dongfeng also divulged some of the other models on the cards for the country. The compact EV will serve as the entry into the passenger car market, but the Chinese automaker already has its sights set on 2025 and plans on bringing the 007 (also known as the eπ 007 in its domestic market) to cater to the premium sedan segment.

It will likely be outfitted with a plethora of technology at less of a price than its mainstream rivals. Available in several powertrain options, the 007 could also feature South Africa’s first EREV (range-extending vehicle) which employs a petrol engine, battery and electric motors. The 1.5-litre motor exists to charge the 28.3kWh battery which in turn drives the wheels. Whether Dongfeng deems this a viable option for the local market is yet to be seen, but the line-up is further comprised of several other fully electric iterations that come with varying battery sizes and power outputs.

In addition, it is also likely that the 007’s larger SUV sibling dubbed the 008 (also known as the eπ 008 in its domestic market) will follow suit. The 008 offers the same powertrain choices mentioned above, packaged in an SUV that can seat six including the driver. Also speculated to arrive locally is an SUV referred to internally as the S32.

More information and pricing on the Dongfeng Box and 007 is expected closer to their official launch dates throughout 2025. The expanding line-up of up to four offerings by the close of next year will be managed by South African E Auto Motor.

