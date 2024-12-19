Practical, dependable, affordable: the sedans that deliver it all for less than R250 000

SUVs and crossovers may rule South African roads, but the humble used sedan remains a compelling choice for those prioritising reliability, space, and affordability.

New data from AutoTrader provides insights into this forgotten segment, proving that buyers can enjoy space and safety without purchasing something bigger. Sedans’ spacious interiors, fuel efficiency, and lower price points make them a smart choice for South African buyers who do not need the size or cost of an SUV.

Small does not mean impractical

The Honda Amaze, Hyundai Accent, and Kia Pegas are practical options for those seeking a compact yet spacious sedan.

Popular with ride-share drivers, these four-door models offer cavernous interiors and generous boot capacities. The Amaze boasts a 420-litre boot, the Pegas leads with 475 litres, while the Accent provides 389 litres.

All three come equipped with sensible, practical features such as anti-lock brakes (ABS), dual front airbags, air conditioning, and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system.

The Hyundai Accent, discontinued a few years ago, is more affordable on the used market, with an average price of R162,102. The average mileage hovers around 98,078 km, while the average registration age is around five years. Being newer models, the Honda Amaze and Kia Pegas come at higher average prices – R204 332 and R228 154, respectively – but offer lower mileage and registration ages.

Also consider: Nissan Almera

Something bigger, perhaps?

Stepping up to a larger sedan, buyers can purchase the popular Toyota Corolla Quest or a Suzuki Ciaz. While customers typically pay a bit more, these models offer enhanced safety features and greater interior comfort.

The Corolla Quest spans two generations, with newer models available for under R250 000 on the used market. The entry-level Quest receives three airbags (dual front and driver’s knee), stability control, and ABS, while the base Ciaz includes only two airbags and lacks stability control.

However, the Ciaz claws back some points in the practicality department, thanks to its 480-litre boot, which outclasses the Corolla Quest’s 452-litre luggage bay. The Suzuki also delivers superior fuel efficiency and a better service plan, making it an attractive choice for new buyers.

Also consider: Volkswagen Polo sedan

Older but more refined

If you are looking for something slightly more refined, there are several alternatives, although motorists must be prepared to go a bit older. Examples in this category include the Volkswagen Jetta and Honda Civic, which offer strong reliability but with superior refinement and comfort compared to the other options listed here.

The Jetta has been discontinued in South Africa, but numerous models are available on the used car market. The iconic VW sedan retails for an average of R177 528, with an average mileage and registration age of 138,908 km and eight years.

Despite its mainstream positioning, the Jetta has several premium touches, such as soft-touch interior materials. With a boot measuring 510 litres, the Jetta has more luggage space than many crossovers and SUVs. Safety equipment is generous, with standard traction and stability control, airbags, ABS, and more.

Also consider: Ford Focus sedan, Honda Civic sedan

A sedan remains an excellent choice for families seeking an affordable car with ample space for four passengers and their luggage. These sedans do it all, offering great value, superior fuel efficiency, and better road manners compared to their SUV or crossover counterparts. With SUVs dominating the roads, a sedan can be a distinctive and refreshing choice.

AutoTrader used car sales data

Model Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average Toyota Corolla Quest R203,054 80,830 km 5 years-old Nissan Almera R175,130 61,264 km 4 years-old Volkswagen Polo R190,109 98,078 km 5 years-old Hyundai Accent R162,102 95,927 km 7 years-old Suzuki Ciaz R200,960 48,239 km 2 years-old Honda Amaze R204,332 26,545 km 2 years-old Volkswagen Jetta R177,528 138,908 km 8 years-old Kia Pegas R228,154 24,812 km 1 year-old Ford Focus R149,469 118,815 km 8 years-old Honda Civic R190,112 125,327 km 8 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 – 31 October 2024

• Source: Michelle Muir – haveyoursayza