Isuzu breaks record by driving D-Max 2 000km on single tank
The Isuzu D-Max made its mark in the Malaysia Book of Records by achieving a fuel efficiency milestone.
Isuzu’s diesel mill is known for being one of the most frugal in the game, but the Japanese automaker has now managed to take three stock models more than 2 000km on a single tank, between Thailand and Malaysia.
Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag.
View this post on Instagram
Unlike what would be expected, Isuzu made use of both powertrain options available in its stable preparing three iterations of the D-Max for the challenge: the 1.9l 4×2 Auto Plus, the 1.9l 4×4 Auto Premium, and the Premium 3.0l 4×4 X-Terrain. More importantly, this was the first time the new third-generation model with its 76 litre tank was put to the test with their Euro 4 engines.
Related: Fuel for Thought – SA’s Poor Fuel Quality the Reason Behind Delayed Golf GTI?
To ensure legalities over the challenge, a technical steward from the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) sealed the tanks and bonnets of the bakkies ahead of their journey. Once arriving in Klang, Malaysia over 2 000km after leaving Phitsanulok, Thailand, the D-Max bakies managed to earn their spot in the Malaysian Book of Records for the ‘Longest Distance Driven in a Pick-up Truck with a Single Tank of Fuel.’
The trek covered diverse terrains and real-world driving conditions including both highways and urban routes. A quick look at the numbers proves that the team managed a total fuel consumption of 3.79l/100km over the journey, which is remarkably low for a car let alone a ladder frame bakkie.
Related: R177 M Worth of Upgrades Earmarked for Kyalami in 2027 F1 Race Hopes
On the local front, Isuzu South Africa has previously engaged with the media to manage a drive between Johannesburg and Cape Town (approximately 1 400km) in the 1 Tank Challenge. The bakkie line-up locally is comprehensive, spanning from the D-Max Gen 6 workhorse, all the way up to the capable AT35.
Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!
The post Isuzu Breaks Record and Drives D-Max 2 000 km on Single Tank appeared first on CAR Magazine.