South Africa’s best driving roads according to the Car Mag team

Southern Africa boasts a diverse range of terrains and scenic routes. Blessed with mountaintops and perfectly flat stretches of road, there are truly some ceremonious pieces of ribboned tarmac that would be able to put a smile on any petrolhead’s face. You may be hitting the road this festive season so each member of our team has contributed to this curated shortlist for you to add as a bucket list drive!

These recommendations are tailored for our local readers who love exploring the beauty of South Africa by car and for international visitors planning to experience the country’s breathtaking landscapes during their travels. Of course, wherever the road may take you over this period, we advocate abiding by traffic law and ensuring driving with caution on unfamiliar roads since potholes and obstacles are still prevalent with some of them.

Likely known to all those living in or around Cape Town, Clarence Drive (R44) topped the list for our road test editor, Kyle Kock. This picturesque coastal route spans 22 kilometres, linking Gordon’s Bay to Rooi-Els in the Western Cape. Renowned for its breathtaking views of False Bay, the coastline, Hangklip Mountain, and the Hottentots-Holland Mountains, the road is a popular route for cyclists bikers and spirited drivers.

The vision for Clarence Drive originated with Gerald “Jack” Clarence, a local businessman and landowner. Clarence’s goal was to connect coastal towns and improve accessibility. Construction commenced during World War II in the 1940s, with the expertise of Italian prisoners of war contributing to the project’s expedited completion. The road was carefully engineered to wind its way along the coastline, offering panoramic views of False Bay, the mountains, and the ocean.

In terms of road quality, this is as good as it gets in South Africa! A smooth and well maintained surface and almost no potholes present along the route. Full steam ahead!

No too far from our opening inclusion, the Tradouw Pass (R324) also made our list as a scenic 16-kilometre drive through the Langeberg Mountains in the Western Cape, South Africa. It connects the towns of Barrydale and Swellendam, With 23 turns, this route winds through the rugged Langeberg Mountains, offering a stunning journey through South Africa’s picturesque Western Cape.

The Tradouw Pass, a historic route through the Langeberg Mountains, was constructed by renowned engineer Thomas Bain in the 1870s. Initially named Southey’s Pass, its current name originates from the Khoi-Khoi term for “path of the women.” The pass underwent significant renovations in the 1970s, modernizing the road while preserving its original character and natural beauty. Today, it remains a popular scenic drive connecting Barrydale and Swellendam.

Like most roads in the Western Cape, this is as good as it gets in terms of maintenance.

Our Senior writer, Marius Boonzaier chose the Franschhoek pass as one of his favourite passes. This is a scenic mountain pass in the Western Cape, connecting the towns of Franschhoek and Villiersdorp. It winds its way through the Franschhoek Mountains, offering views of the surrounding valleys and vineyards.

While the exact number of turns isn’t widely publicized, it’s known for its numerous bends and curves, adding to the driving experience. The pass is approximately 18 kilometres long. The lowest altitude is around 400 metres above sea level and the Highest altitude is approximately 736 metres above sea level.

The pass traces its roots back to the 17th century when it served as a critical route for early settlers and Indigenous Khoisan communities. Originally known as Olifantshoek Pass, it earned its name from the elephants that traversed the region. Over time, it was renamed Franschhoek Pass, reflecting the area’s deep French Huguenot heritage, as the valley was settled by French Huguenots fleeing religious persecution in the late 1600s.

As with the previous two entires, this section of national road is as pedicures as it gets locally.

Our head of Motoring Ryan Vrede added Versfeld Pass to the list, a 12-kilometer winding road in the Western Cape which offers a thrilling driving experience. In his words, “The surface is in great knick and offers drivers a technical challenge, while gifting them some breathtaking scenery.” Ascending from 320 metres to a peak of 689 metres, the pass traverses the Piketberg Mountains. With approximately 40 sharp turns.

Originally constructed in 1889, the current pass was built in 1943 and later modernized. Its vistas, steep gradients and challenging curves make it a popular destination for those who enjoy a blend of scenic beauty and spirited driving.

The N14 has also earned a spot on our list. This section of South Africa’s N14 highway, situated between Kakamas and Pofadder in the Northern Cape, is a renowned testing ground for high-speed vehicles used by car manufacturers.

Uniquely, this stretch boasts a speed limit of 250 km/h, making it the fastest public road in Africa. However, only vehicles bearing a special “High Speed Test Vehicle Approved By Government” sticker are permitted to exceed the standard 120 km/h limit. While the precise history of the N14 test road remains somewhat obscure, it has been a hub for high-speed testing for decades. Its designation stems from the area’s ideal conditions:

Remote Location: With a sparse population and minimal urban development, the road minimizes risks to the public.

Flat Terrain: Long, straight stretches make it perfect for testing vehicles at high speeds.

Hot Climate: The arid, hot conditions provide an excellent environment for evaluating performance under extreme temperatures.

This unique combination of features has solidified the N14’s reputation as a prime destination for automotive testing and products from the Volkswagen Group frequently make use of the stretch of road. CAR Digital Editor Alex Shahini embarked on a journey utilising a stretch of this section with a Ford Ranger Raptor during its launch and added that is condition is good, albeit with little or no shoulder.

Sticking with our digital editor, Alex Shahini added the Nelshoogte pass as one of his favourite driving roads and one outside of the Cape region. The Nelshoogte (R38) is a scenic 12 kilometre drive connecting Badplaas and Barberton in Mpumalanga.

This winding road offers breathtaking views of pine tree farms, majestic mountains, and lush valleys tethering on the border with Eswatini. As you ascend the steep gradient of the pass, you’ll experience a thrilling ride with numerous bends and curves. Rising 405 metres from its lowest point on the eastern approach to a height of 1 544 metres, most naturally aspirated vehicles will begin to feel a bit of power sapping towards the peak.

Nelshoogte, also known as Nelsberg Pass was named after Louis Johannes Nel (1821 – 1860), the father of the three Nel brothers that founded Nelspruit, when he procured the farms Doornhoek and Goedehoop at the foot of the mountain.

Not technically within local borders, the A5 in Lesotho is still accssible for South Africans and offers some Alp rivalling stretches of ribboned tarmac. Connecting the towns of Roma and Semonkong the A5 road is situated in the highlands of Lesotho, a country known for its mountainous terrain and high altitudes.

This makes the road quite scenic but also challenging, especially during adverse weather conditions such as heavy rains or snow, which can affect travel. The stretch of the A5 road between Roma and Semonkong in Lesotho spans a distance of approximately 65 kilometres. This scenic route takes you through the highlands of Lesotho, showcasing the country’s rugged terrain.

At its highest altitude, the road reaches its highest point at around 2 400 metres above sea level, as it traverses the mountainous landscape. This occurs at certain sections of the route, where the road cuts through the foothills of the Maluti Mountains. Lowest Altitude: The lowest point along this road is around 1 800 meters above sea level (which is around the altitude of Johannesburg), in the valleys near Roma and just before entering Semonkong.

The A5 Road in Lesotho, also known as the Mafeteng–Qacha’s Nek Road, has a rich history of local development and international cooperation. Initially, it was a key infrastructure project aimed at improving accessibility to remote areas.

Italian missionaries played a significant role in the 19th and 20th centuries, enhancing infrastructure in Southern and Eastern Lesotho to support education and religious activities. In recent decades, China has been heavily involved in modernizing and expanding the road, as part of its broader efforts to support African development.

Today, the A5 Road is a vital transport link for Lesotho but beware, dirty sections on off of the normal line can be detrimental for traction, as can massive potholes dappled along the way. The route also has a knack of placing sharp turns just after completely blind crests.

To conclude our list, we return to Cape Town, home to the iconic Chapman’s Peak. This picturesque coastal mountain pass, located in the Western Cape, links Hout Bay with Noordhoek. Stretching approximately 9 kilometres, it offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the rugged cliffs of the Cape Peninsula.

At its highest point, the pass reaches 230 metres above sea level, while its lowest point sits at sea level where it meets the ocean. Chapman’s Peak Drive, which opened in 1922 following construction that began in 1915, was named after Dutch explorer John Chapman, who navigated the coastline in the 17th century.

Originally constructed to improve access between Hout Bay and Noordhoek, the pass has become a vital route for both locals and tourists. Over the years, regular upgrades have been made to enhance safety, particularly in managing rockfall risks. Today, it remains one of South Africa’s most renowned and scenic drives.

While the road surface is in immaculate conditions, rockfalls and other dangers from the surrounding mountains sometimes have sections of the picturesque route closed off.

