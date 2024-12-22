How to handle car breakdowns: Tips for staying safe

Understanding how to handle a mechanical or electrical failure can make a stressful situation more manageable, especially as many drivers embark on end-of-year getaways during the rainy season.

Various issues can lead to breakdowns, such as a faulty battery, an overheating engine, or worn-out tyres. Regular maintenance of your vehicle is crucial, particularly if you plan to travel long distances this festive season. Keeping up with oil changes, tyre checks and battery inspections helps ensure your vehicle remains dependable and reduces the risk of unexpected failures. Alternatively, certain service centres offer multi-point checks which can lead to preventative maintenance.

Regardless of proactive maintenance and some best efforts, bad luck or faulty parts could leave you in a spot of bother. If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of a breakdown, here are some essential tips to follow:

Use Your Hazard Lights : Activate your hazard lights immediately to alert other drivers that you are experiencing an issue.

Pull Over Safely : If possible, manoeuvre your vehicle to the far-left lane or into the emergency lane, creating a safe distance from oncoming traffic.

Stay Visible : Ensure your car is easily visible to others, particularly in low-light conditions or inclement weather.

Stay Inside Your Vehicle : As long as it is safe, remain inside your vehicle and call for professional help or roadside assistance. This minimizes the risk of injury from passing traffic.

Avoid Flagging Down Drivers : It is not advisable to attempt to flag down other drivers for assistance, as this can lead to further dangers.

Seek Help from Authorities : Only accept assistance from police officers, emergency personnel, or roadside service providers to ensure your safety.

Know Emergency Numbers : Keep essential emergency numbers readily accessible, either memorized or stored in your phone, in case you need to reach out for help.

By being prepared and knowing how to respond during a car breakdown, you can navigate these challenges more effectively. Prevention is key, so maintain your vehicle well to avoid finding yourself in such situations in the first place.

