2025 Formula 1 calendar: Here it is
The 2024 Formula 1 season drew to a close with Ferrari and McLaren battling it out for the Constructors’ title but now we look to the new year for a renewed battle! Here are the dates of all scheduled races.
The FIA has confirmed the 2025 Formula 1 calendar and offers a diverse mix of iconic tracks and emerging venues, promising a global spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide.
The season is set to commence in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16th, a traditional starting point that has been moved lower in the race in recent years. This classic opener will set the stage for a thrilling campaign that will take drivers and teams to far-flung corners of the globe.
- March 14-16: Australia, Melbourne
- March 21-23: China, Shanghai
- April 4-6: Japan, Suzuka
- April 11-13: Bahrain, Sakhir
- April 18-20: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- May 2-4: USA, Miami
- May 16-18: Italy, Imola
- May 23-25: Monaco, Monaco
- May 30 – June 1: Spain, Barcelona
- June 13-15: Canada, Montreal
- June 27-29: Austria, Spielberg
- July 4-6: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- July 25-27: Belgium, Spa
- August 1-31: Hungary, Budapest
- August 29-31: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- September 5-7: Italy, Monza
- September 19-21: Azerbaijan, Baku
- October 3-5: Singapore, Singapore
- October 17-19: USA, Austin
- October 24-26: Mexico, Mexico City
- November 7-9: Brazil, Sao Paulo
- November 20-22: USA, Las Vegas
- November 28-30: Qatar, Lusail
- December 5-7: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
A standout feature of the 2025 calendar is the April triple-header, comprising races in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This condensed period will undoubtedly test the endurance and strategic acumen of teams and drivers, making it a pivotal moment in the championship battle.
Related: Motorsport’s musical chairs – all F1 driver changes for 2025
Moving over to the European leg of the championship, the expected features in the annual calendar such as Monaco, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps remain and these legendary circuits, steeped in F1 history, will continue with mid-season championship battles. This is the largest calendar ever created by the FIA for Formula 1, featuring 24 races throughout the year…
The 2025 season will culminate in a thrilling finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7th. The Yas Marina Circuit, with its stunning night-time setting, will host the final showdown, where the 2025 season will draw to a close. As the 2024 season concludes, the anticipation for the 2025 campaign is palpable. With a diverse calendar, talented drivers, and cutting-edge technology, the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is poised to be a truly unforgettable spectacle.
Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with Car Magazine!
The post 2025 Formula 1 calendar: Here it is appeared first on Car Magazine.