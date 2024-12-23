2025 Formula 1 calendar: Here it is

Motoring

The 2024 Formula 1 season drew to a close with Ferrari and McLaren battling it out for the Constructors’ title but now we look to the new year for a renewed battle! Here are the dates of all scheduled races. 

Photo: Red Bull content pool.

 

The FIA has confirmed the 2025 Formula 1 calendar and offers a diverse mix of iconic tracks and emerging venues, promising a global spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide.

The season is set to commence in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16th, a traditional starting point that has been moved lower in the race in recent years. This classic opener will set the stage for a thrilling campaign that will take drivers and teams to far-flung corners of the globe.

  1. March 14-16: Australia, Melbourne
  2. March 21-23: China, Shanghai
  3. April 4-6: Japan, Suzuka
  4. April 11-13: Bahrain, Sakhir
  5. April 18-20: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  6. May 2-4: USA, Miami
  7. May 16-18: Italy, Imola
  8. May 23-25: Monaco, Monaco
  9. May 30 – June 1: Spain, Barcelona
  10. June 13-15: Canada, Montreal
  11. June 27-29: Austria, Spielberg
  12. July 4-6: United Kingdom, Silverstone
  13. July 25-27: Belgium, Spa
  14. August 1-31: Hungary, Budapest
  15. August 29-31: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  16. September 5-7: Italy, Monza
  17. September 19-21: Azerbaijan, Baku
  18. October 3-5: Singapore, Singapore
  19. October 17-19: USA, Austin
  20. October 24-26: Mexico, Mexico City
  21. November 7-9: Brazil, Sao Paulo
  22. November 20-22: USA, Las Vegas
  23. November 28-30: Qatar, Lusail
  24. December 5-7: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

A standout feature of the 2025 calendar is the April triple-header, comprising races in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This condensed period will undoubtedly test the endurance and strategic acumen of teams and drivers, making it a pivotal moment in the championship battle.

Moving over to the European leg of the championship, the expected features in the annual calendar such as Monaco, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps remain and these legendary circuits, steeped in F1 history, will continue with mid-season championship battles. This is the largest calendar ever created by the FIA for Formula 1, featuring 24 races throughout the year…

The 2025 season will culminate in a thrilling finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7th. The Yas Marina Circuit, with its stunning night-time setting, will host the final showdown, where the 2025 season will draw to a close. As the 2024 season concludes, the anticipation for the 2025 campaign is palpable. With a diverse calendar, talented drivers, and cutting-edge technology, the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is poised to be a truly unforgettable spectacle.

