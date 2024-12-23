2025 Formula 1 calendar: Here it is

The FIA has confirmed the 2025 Formula 1 calendar and offers a diverse mix of iconic tracks and emerging venues, promising a global spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide.

The season is set to commence in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16th, a traditional starting point that has been moved lower in the race in recent years. This classic opener will set the stage for a thrilling campaign that will take drivers and teams to far-flung corners of the globe.

March 14-16: Australia, Melbourne March 21-23: China, Shanghai April 4-6: Japan, Suzuka April 11-13: Bahrain, Sakhir April 18-20: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah May 2-4: USA, Miami May 16-18: Italy, Imola May 23-25: Monaco, Monaco May 30 – June 1: Spain, Barcelona June 13-15: Canada, Montreal June 27-29: Austria, Spielberg July 4-6: United Kingdom, Silverstone July 25-27: Belgium, Spa August 1-31: Hungary, Budapest August 29-31: Netherlands, Zandvoort September 5-7: Italy, Monza September 19-21: Azerbaijan, Baku October 3-5: Singapore, Singapore October 17-19: USA, Austin October 24-26: Mexico, Mexico City November 7-9: Brazil, Sao Paulo November 20-22: USA, Las Vegas November 28-30: Qatar, Lusail December 5-7: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

A standout feature of the 2025 calendar is the April triple-header, comprising races in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This condensed period will undoubtedly test the endurance and strategic acumen of teams and drivers, making it a pivotal moment in the championship battle.

Related: Motorsport’s musical chairs – all F1 driver changes for 2025

Moving over to the European leg of the championship, the expected features in the annual calendar such as Monaco, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps remain and these legendary circuits, steeped in F1 history, will continue with mid-season championship battles. This is the largest calendar ever created by the FIA for Formula 1, featuring 24 races throughout the year…

The 2025 season will culminate in a thrilling finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7th. The Yas Marina Circuit, with its stunning night-time setting, will host the final showdown, where the 2025 season will draw to a close. As the 2024 season concludes, the anticipation for the 2025 campaign is palpable. With a diverse calendar, talented drivers, and cutting-edge technology, the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship is poised to be a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with Car Magazine!

The post 2025 Formula 1 calendar: Here it is appeared first on Car Magazine.