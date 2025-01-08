Road test figures: BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport Steptronic

Sited below the BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport’s bonnet is the Bavarian marque’s familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six, which, incorporating 48 V mild-hybrid technology, has been tuned to produce 280 kW and 520 N.m of torque, available from 5 200 r/min and 1 850 r/min, respectively.

Although not necessarily tyre-shredding outputs, the X6 xDrive40i M Sport did impress on our test strip.

With a near 50:50 weight distribution (51:49, to be precise), the 2 160 kg (tested) X6 accelerated to the three-figure marker from a standstill in only 4.95 seconds. That’s nearly five-tenths of a second quicker than BMW’s claimed 5.4-second 0-100 km/h sprint time!

With its smooth-shifting eight-speed Steptronic automatic cog swapper, which sends power to all four corners, in the overtaking performance stakes, the X6’s in-gear acceleration was equally impressive. Between the 60 to 80 km/h, 80 to 100 km/h and 100 to 120 km/h increments, our test equipment recorded figures of 1.29 seconds, 1.38 seconds and 1.93 seconds, respectively.

The X6 xDrive40i test unit was equipped with (optional; R16 800) 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in mixed-size Pirelli P Zero tyres, measuring 275/40 R21 and 315/35 R21 in size fore and aft. In our stringent 10-stop, 100-0 km/h emergency braking regiment, the grippy rubber and the X6’s four-piston front and single-piston floating rear brake callipers brought the press car to a halt in an average stopping time of 2.91 seconds, garnering it an “excellent” rating by our standards, over a distance of 38.33 metres.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our comprehensive road test of the BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport Steptronic in an upcoming issue of CAR magazine.

