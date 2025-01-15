Watch: Iconic classic cars lost in California wildfires

The recent fires in Los Angeles, California have left a trail of devastation, displacing thousands, destroying homes, and claiming countless lives and livelihoods. Among the blazes still wreaking havoc are the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and Hurst Fire. Fuelled by strong winds and dry conditions, these fires have been exceptionally difficult to contain. The resulting destruction extends beyond homes and infrastructure, as iconic and historic vehicles have also been consumed by the flames, erasing significant pieces of automotive history.

Also read: Watch: No SA firefighters sent to Los Angeles, confirms Working on Fire

Looking for a new or used vehicle? Find it here with CARmag.

One of the notable losses is a 996-generation Porsche 911. Once a symbol of engineering excellence, the charred remains barely resemble the iconic car that introduced a more rounded design to the 911. The 996 also debuted the controversial “fried egg” headlamps, later refined in subsequent models.

Related: Road Test: Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé

A yard filled with classic cars also fell victim to the wildfires. Among the cars reduced to ashes was a 1940 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, revered for its affordability and stylish design. Powered by an engine producing approximately 60kW and 210Nm of torque, this car typically featured a three-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

A 1960 Lincoln Continental, another victim of the fires, was known for its luxury and spacious interior. It housed a 6.6-litre V8 engine delivering 200kW and 570Nm of torque to its rear axle via a three-speed automatic cog swapper. A 1981 Oldsmobile Cutlass, a popular model in the 1980s, was also among the classics. The destruction also claimed a 1950 DeSoto Custom, known for its distinctive styling and innovative features. Each vehicle in this yard represented a unique chapter in automotive history, tragically lost to the relentless fires.

Watch here:

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles with CARmag!

The post Iconic Classic Cars Lost in California Wildfires appeared first on CAR Magazine.