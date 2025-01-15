Post-holiday vehicle check: Essential steps for a smooth return to routine
If you did experience any mechanical issues during your holiday drive, it will be wise to schedule a service with your local dealership.
The holiday season is over, and South Africans have or are about to hit the ground running at the office after their holiday, but did you do a check-up on your vehicle?
After long drives and potential wear and tear, it is crucial to give your vehicle a thorough check-up. Having to deal with mechanical problems early in the year or just after enjoying a wonderful holiday, is certain to ruin your mood.
Key post-holiday checks
Tyre inspection:
• Check tyre pressure and adjust to the manufacturer’s recommended levels.
• Inspect tires for signs of wear and tear, including uneven wear, punctures and bulges.
• Consider professional tyre rotation and balancing to ensure even tyre wear.
• Remember potholes can cause damage that might not be visible unless the wheel is removed from the vehicle.
Fluid levels
• Top up engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and windshield washer fluid as needed.
• Check for any leaks or signs of fluid loss.
Battery check
• Have your battery assessed to ensure it is holding a good charge.
• Consider a battery and alternator check to identify any potential issues.
Brakes
• Check brake pads and rotors for wear and tear.
• Have your brakes inspected by a qualified mechanic if you notice any unusual noises or vibrations on the wheels during braking.
Lights
• Check all lights, including headlights, taillights, brake lights and indicators, to ensure they are functioning correctly.
Wash and clean!
• Wash your vehicle thoroughly to remove any salt, dirt or bugs accumulated during the trip.
• Clean the interior to remove any debris or spills.
Remember the saying, “Prevention is better than a cure.”