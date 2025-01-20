ROX star: The Land Cruiser with a big difference

Reimagining the iconic open-top Land Cruisers of the past, the Recreation Open eXperience (ROX) is a one-of-a-kind Prado-based concept that ‘shoots for the stars’ and jolts the imagination of what is possible with the platform.

Based on the fifth-generation Land Cruiser Prado (October 2024), the ROX, with its retractable soft-top roof and array of 4×4 goodies, was designed for adventurers who want to truly immerse themselves in the great outdoors — just like the open-top Land Cruisers of old. However, the ROX isn’t your run-of-the-mill, upgraded-for-off-roading Land Cruiser. Indeed, more than 50% of the donor vehicle had to be extensively revised to create this concept.

Dressed in a hue inspired by ‘Spring Green’, a vintage colour that pays homage to the Land Cruiser’s legacy, among many other items, the ROX is equipped with high-lift fore and aft steel bumpers, and wheel arches specially designed to accommodate the enormous BFGoodrich mud-terrain tyres fitted to the car’s 18-inch wheels. In addition, the standard Land Cruiser Prado’s front and rear tracks have, been widened by 203mm, using forged aluminium control arms, and the suspension has been lifted by 102mm.

The cabin is accessed via custom-made ‘skeleton’ doors, which are sited above robust rocker panels and features SLS Nylon 3D-printed trim chosen for its durability.

“This ambitious, one-of-a-kind build is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to pushing boundaries while staying true to the spirit of adventure that the Land Cruiser embodies,” says Mike Tripp, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing at Toyota Motor North America.

