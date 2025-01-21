Drive your dream: Starter classic cars that won’t break the bank

Many enthusiasts dream of owning a classic car or a fleet of collectable vehicles, but this is a pipe dream for many. Classic cars often have hefty price tags and even heftier maintenance bills. However, several so-called ‘starter’ classics provide a great entry point into this world and can even be used regularly.

Starter classics offer a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to experience the thrill of owning a piece of automotive history without the heavy financial commitment that often comes with more exclusive models. These vehicles provide the perfect balance of fun and accessibility, allowing new collectors to enter the world of classic cars without financially overburdening themselves.

Something small and sporty?

The Mazda MX-5 is the world’s best-selling roadster, and it only takes a stint behind the wheel to see why. Since its debut in 1989, the first generation (the NA) has won over enthusiasts with its iconic pop-up headlights, unmatched reliability and pin-sharp handling. According to AutoTrader’s latest data, the NA MX-5 sells for an average price of R160 474, making it more affordable than many new cars today.

With an average mileage of 139 632km and a typical registration age of 33 years, prospective buyers can take comfort in the fact that this Japanese sports car is renowned for its longevity. Though generally reliable, potential buyers should be mindful of signs of wear and tear, as many owners take full advantage of these cars’ performance capabilities, which could lead to some ageing or fatigue from spirited driving.

Also consider: Porsche 924

Affordable old-world luxury

Once a costly machine, the Mercedes-Benz W124 – the first car officially designated as the E-Class, remains a benchmark of overengineering and solidity. Introduced in 1986 as a successor to the iconic W123 series, the W124 brought numerous innovations, including an impressive drag coefficient (as low as 0.28Cd) and the ingenious ‘monoblade’ windscreen wiper.

There is a wide range of engines to choose from, all offering the legendary durability expected from a Mercedes of this era. While the four-cylinder variants, particularly the popular 230E, provide adequate performance, the six-cylinder models are particularly sought after. These include the 260E, 300E, E280 and E320, with the E320 standing out for its refinement and power, producing 162kW and 310Nm. Diesel options are available, though they are rarer.

With an average sale price of R111 728, the W124 offers a slice of 80s/90s luxury at an affordable price. While the W124 is an excellent purchase, finding a well-maintained example is crucial, especially if you plan to drive it regularly. Look for rust on the bodywork and potential issues with the four-speed automatic transmission. While the average mileage of 217 857km may alarm some buyers, the W124 is known to cover intergalactic mileage when they’re well cared for.

Also consider: Toyota Cressida, Mercedes-Benz W123 series

A legend in South Africa

The E30 BMW 3 Series is one of South Africa’s most beloved cars, particularly the ultra-collectable 325iS (affectionately known as the ‘Gusheshe’) and the 333i, which were exclusive to the South African market. These iconic models are highly sought after, often commanding prices over R1m.

However, for those with a more modest budget, the more conventional models offer an accessible alternative. The average price for a 325i is R459 902. The 325i, with its M20 125kW 2.5-litre inline-six engine driving the rear wheels, remains the most desirable of the regular models. The 320i and 318i still hold significant appeal, particularly for those seeking a more relaxed driving experience.

When purchasing an E30, buyers should be cautious of potential rust and ensure the interior electronics are in good condition.

AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data

Model Price (R) Average Mileage (km) Average Registration Age Average BMW 3 Series (E30) R459,902 132,429 km 38 years-old Mazda MX-5 R160,474 139,632 km 33 years-old Mercedes-Benz W123 R157,040 228,985 km 43 years-old Mercedes-Benz W124 R111,728 217,857 km 33 years-old Porsche 924 R220,878 98,372 km 43 years-old Toyota Cressida R161,667 140,064 km 41 years-old Volkswagen Beetle R110,468 90,319 km 53 years-old

Source: AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: 1 January – 30 November 2024

Source: Michelle Muir – haveyoursayza