Finalists announced for SA Car of the Year competition

Which vehicle will be the winner of the 39th edition of the prestigious national car of the year award? These 17 cars have a shot.

5 hours ago
The field has narrowed in the prestigious 2025 Car of the Year (COTY) competition, sponsored by Old Mutual Insure. After a rigorous selection process, 17 finalists remain, vying for the coveted title in the 39th edition of this annual event organised by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists.

These finalists, chosen by a panel of esteemed automotive experts, will now undergo a series of demanding tests. An intense three-day evaluation period in Johannesburg will assess their performance across various criteria, culminating in dynamic testing at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane.

This year, the COTY competition has evolved, incorporating a more comprehensive scoring system. Jury evaluations will be combined with data from Lightstone Auto, utilising automated scoring based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing. This integrated approach provides a more holistic assessment, reflecting both expert opinion and real-world market dynamics.

Furthermore, the introduction of multiple categories alongside the overall winner enhances the competition’s relevance. The 2025 COTY will feature battles in various segments, including a thrilling performance category featuring the BMW M5, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. In the bakkie category, the newly launched Mitsubishi Triton and the GWM P 500 HEV, the first hybrid bakkie to reach the COTY finals, will challenge the reigning champion, the Ford Ranger. The luxury sedan category will see a resurgence of the classic rivalry between the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.   

The 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists:

  1. BMW 5 Series Sedan
  2. BMW M5
  3. BMW X3
  4. Ford Mustang GT
  5. GAC GS3 EMZOOM
  6. GWM P500 HEV
  7. Jaecoo J7
  8. Mahindra XUV 3XO
  9. Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance
  10. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d)
  11. MINI Countryman
  12. Mitsubishi Triton
  13. Omoda C9
  14. Suzuki Swift
  15. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
  16. Volkswagen Tiguan
  17. Volvo EX30

Sustainability is also a key focus, with four new-energy vehicles among the finalists. The BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance and Volvo EX30, the sole full electric vehicle in the competition, represent the growing importance of electrified mobility.   

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a legend in its own right, seeks to add to its impressive legacy with a fourth COTY victory. Meanwhile, the globally acclaimed Suzuki Swift, a finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year, aims for a remarkable upset, demonstrating that class-leading excellence can be achieved even in the budget-friendly segment. The final results will be eagerly anticipated, determining which vehicles truly embody the spirit of this prestigious award.

