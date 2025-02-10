Road test: Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XR AT

Since its introduction to Toyota’s local line-up in mid-2024, the Suzuki Fronx-based Starlet Cross (tested here in range-topping XR automatic guise) has proven an immensely popular addition thanks to its competitive pricing, appealing looks, and strong value proposition. However, when it comes to spending your hard-earned money, which one of these models, and, more specifically, derivative thereof, is the one to get?

The Starlet Cross, with its coupé-styled bodywork, cuts a dashing figure, especially in the test car’s orange-and-black exterior paint scheme. In XR specification, the Starlet’s exterior includes such appointments as 16-inch machined alloy wheels, side mirror caps colour-coded to the roof finish, and a bash plate-style finisher for the rear valance. However, the sloping roofline does encroach on rear passenger headroom, with our measuring tape stretching to a modest 760 mm. The Starlet Cross’ measured at knee room is 590mm (164mm less than the previous Starlet).

At 840mm, front headroom should, however, be sufficient for most. In addition, thanks to the XR’s rake-and-reach steering wheel and height-adjustable driver’s seat, dialling in a desired seating position is a cinch. A few team members did, however, note that the XR’s standard-fitment head-up display — which relays speed on a pop-up glass panel sited above the legible analogue instruments instead of on the windscreen — is somewhat superfluous as it occasionally necessitates taller drivers averting their eyes from the road ahead.

This car’s XR specification is generous, incorporating such nice-to-have features as a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (two inches up on that of the XS model), replete with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; a six-speaker sound system; automatic climate control; a surround-view camera array; keyless entry and ignition, and wireless smartphone charging. A noteworthy upgrade is the fitment of six airbags, as opposed to the XS’s two. Outer-rear Isofix child-seat anchorages are also present.

As a reminder, a single engine option — the familiar K15B unit, which also powers the Starlet and Urban Cruiser, and their respective Suzuki counterparts — is employed across the range. This 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated powertrain produces 77kW and 138Nm of torque, available from 6 000 and 4 400r/min, respectively.

Compared with the test figures recorded by the five-speed manual version of the Starlet Cross’ Suzuki Fronx step cousin, which CAR Magazine tested in November 2023, the performance figures for the four-speed automatic Starlet Cross make for interesting reading.

On the CAR Magazine test strip, the 1 029kg Toyota completed the 0-100km/h sprint in 11.24s, 0.6s slower than the lighter (998kg) manual-equipped Fronx. In the overtaking-acceleration stakes, the automatic Starlet Cross recorded times of 3.35 and 6.31s between the 80 to 100km/h and 100-120km/h, respectively. At the top end, the otherwise peppy four-pot seemed to run out of breath, especially when confronted with steep inclines.

At the national limit, owing to this transmission only sporting four gears, the naturally aspirated unit tends to rev rather high, settling at 3 649r/min (533r/min higher than the five-speed manual). This slightly overworked nature meant that while our test unit returned a respectable 7.0L/100 km on our mixed-use fuel route (0.4L/100 km more than the manual version, it still fell some way short of Toyota’s claimed average of 5.8L/100 km. Matching our real-world figure allows for a range of 529km, before the crossover’s 37-litre fuel tank needs to be replenished. In the 100-0km/h braking test, the Starlet Cross’ ventilated front discs and rear drum brakes brought it to a halt in an average stopping time of 3.05s, garnering it a ‘good’ rating by our standards, over 42.7m.

In terms of driving manners, the Starlet Cross is pleasingly effortless to pilot. The steering is light but accurately geared, making it feel direct without being too abrupt under swift directional changes and the ride served up by the MacPherson front/torsion-beam rear suspension setup is pliant. Although this car’s 170mm ground clearance means its venturing is limited to sealed surfaces and some rutted rural tracks, its fluid chassis and resistance to jarring rebound on bumpy surfaces means negotiating the latter isn’t an uncomfortable exercise.

If you’re in the market for an automatic Starlet Cross, we’d argue this derivative’s R37 000 premium over the mid-spec, XS model is well worth it. Although the latter’s list of standard specifications is comprehensive, XR trim elevates the overall package with its upgraded convenience and safety items; most notably the fitment of six airbags. In addition, with our market’s preference towards cars equipped with self-shifters, the car tested here is the one that will most likely hold onto more of its value come resale time.

Owing to their identical mechanical underpinnings, the choice between Starlet Cross and Fronx isn’t exactly a clear-cut one. In Toyota’s favour are a more expansive dealership network and badge appeal. The Suzuki counters with a longer warranty (five-year/200 000km versus the Toyota’s three-year/100 000km item) and a marginally more affordable sticker price.

However, SA is a dyed-in-the-wool market. So, whichever brand you’re loyal to, CAR Magazine would argue the range-topping — XR or GLX (Suzuki) — five-speed manual derivatives, whether donning the ‘Starlet Cross’ or ‘Fronx’ badge, offer the best bang for your buck.

