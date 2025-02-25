New Volkswagen Crafter coming to showrooms soon

The new Volkswagen Crafter boasts a range of technological upgrades, including a Digital Cockpit and a 10.3-inch infotainment display based on the latest modular infotainment matrix. This visually impressive system features a redesigned graphical interface and intuitive menu navigation. The handbrake, automatic gearbox switch, light function controls, centre console buttons, and vents have also been redesigned.

It is expected to arrive in showrooms in the first half of the year.

Standard and optional assist systems

This new Crafter offers a new level of safety and convenience, making daily tasks easier for drivers. All new Crafter derivatives will come standard with a digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold, 10.3-inch infotainment with manual air conditioning, inductive charging, and acoustic park distance control (front and rear).

Unmatched flexibility and model range

The new Crafter offers the widest model range in its class. It is available in up to three different vehicle lengths (5.9m, 6.84m, or 7.39m) and three roof heights (2.35m, 2.59m, or 2.79m for panel van variants). Unlike the previous generation, the new Crafter offers front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, six-speed manual, or eight-speed automatic transmission, plus 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Gross vehicle weight options range from 3.50t to 5.00t, offering various derivatives.

Engine options and performance

The new Crafter will feature new 2.0 TDI engines (103kW, 120kW, and 130kW), an eight-speed automatic transmission on the 50 variants, and a long-wheelbase option on the 35 4MOTION.

Source: QuickPic