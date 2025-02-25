Peugeot unveils radical 504 concepts for Pikes Peak

Developed by Peugeot Design Lab, the 504 Pikes Peak Concept merges aggressive motorsport styling with cultural influences, paying tribute to the French rap group 113.

The concept takes the elegant lines of the original 504 and transforms them into something far more extreme. It features exaggerated ultra-wide fender flares, a massive dual-wing aerodynamic setup, and a stripped-down interior with vibrant pink plaid upholstery. The number 113 is prominently displayed on the wheels, roof, and other areas, a reference to the rap group, which famously drove a 504 onto the stage at the 2000 Victoires de la Musique awards.

Alongside the extreme Pikes Peak concept, two additional versions were revealed. One of them is a drift-focused variant featuring an asymmetrical tyre setup, an oversized stacked roof rack and a distinctive rectangular yoke steering wheel. Inside, a vinyl turntable is integrated into the cabin, reinforcing the project’s unconventional spirit and cultural influences.

The final version leans into bold aesthetics, featuring a grey-brown exterior with bright blue accents, while the other sports a flat grey finish complemented by blue rear doors, a red hatch, and yellow highlights. These concepts may not be as extreme as the Pikes Peak build, but they each showcase a different side of the model’s versatility and creative potential.

According to Autocar, the unveiling of these three reimagined 504s follows recent comments from Peugeot CEO Alain Favey, who has expressed a desire to reconnect the brand with its heritage. Favey stated that Peugeot will explore its past and assess how elements of that heritage can be adapted for the modern world, adding that ‘nothing is excluded’ from this review.

The 504 concepts are not just a tribute to the brand’s heritage but also a vision of how Peugeot could blend performance, history, and pop culture into a strikingly unconventional project.

