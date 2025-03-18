SMEs have vital role in automotive training in SA

The Retail Motor Industry (RMI) actively promotes skills development by fostering strong collaborations between training institutions and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These partnerships ensure that aspiring mechanics receive comprehensive training and vital industry exposure.

Following the RMI’s commendation of the College of Cape Town’s (COCT) contribution to motor mechanic training, accredited workshops increasingly support apprenticeships. By offering practical experience, these businesses are investing in young talent and securing the industry’s future.

“Apprenticeships are essential for closing the skills gap in our sector,” states RMI training director Louis van Huyssteen. “Employers who invest in training empower young professionals and build a sustainable, highly skilled workforce.”

While COCT provides a robust theoretical foundation, practical experience in real-world workshops is indispensable for trade test preparation and career success. Rasheed Adhikari, COCT facilitator, highlights the significance of employer engagement: “Our students gain invaluable hands-on experience through SME partnerships, developing the technical skills and confidence required for workplace success.”

Participating workshops access enthusiastic young professionals, bringing fresh perspectives to the workplace. Many SMEs have successfully trained inexperienced technicians, demonstrating the long-term advantages of talent development for businesses and the industry.

Cultivating strong alliances between businesses, training providers, and industry bodies like the RMI secures the future of the automotive sector.

Source: Cathy Findley PR