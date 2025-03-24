Mercedes-Benz E220d AMG Line: Is it still a segment leader?

It seems impossible to think that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been the cornerstone of the German marque’s executive saloon line-up for more than 70 years. Beginning life in 1953, before adopting the E-Class nomenclature in 1993, the sedan has continuously set new benchmarks in its segment, making it one of the most respected nameplates in the luxury sedan market.

Positioned between the C-Class and the opulent S-Class, the E-Class has always been the prime balance of luxury and practicality. And yes, it offers a taste of high-end Mercedes-Benz engineering without stepping into the realm of ultra-luxury. While the S-Class is often seen as a leader when it comes to new technologies, it is the E-Class that’s associated with bringing forth the brand’s innovation and introducing new technologies before they trickle down to other models.

The latest, sixth-generation model, codenamed W214, continues this tradition, reinforcing the E-Class as a leader in the executive saloon segment. While competitors such as the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 have evolved significantly, the E-Class does what it does best – delivering an unmistakable sense of prestige. The newest model enhances these qualities, incorporating a more digital- and software-driven interior, while maintaining the smooth and composed ride that defines the car.

The W214 E-Class range comprises the E200 and E220d, with the latter, when kitted with the AMG Line package, standing out as a particularly eye-catching option. With its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, it strikes a fine balance between performance and efficiency. The turbo charged oil-burner produces a healthy 145kW and 440Nm of torque, offering enough power to make highway cruising effortless, while keeping fuel consumption low. To put it in perspective: Cruising at 120km/h will see the engine purr at the 2 000r/min mark. Perhaps tellingly, in a world where electrification is taking centre stage, diesel still makes sense for long-distance drivers who value range and economy without the complexity of hybrid or fully electric powertrains.

In his 2024 launch report on the E220d, CAR editorial director Ian McLaren noted: “Our market should consider itself fortunate that we still have access to such impressive turbo diesel technology.”

E-Class with AMG Line spec

Though the Avantgarde acts as the entry point to the E220d range, choosing the AMG Line specification adds a sportier aesthetic and a slightly more focused driving experience. Yet, the E220d AMG Line does not sacrifice the supple ride quality that the E-Class is known for. This is where you notice Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to ensure the car maintains its reputation, because, despite the pressures to make the E-Class feel sportier to compete with its rivals, it remains true to its identity as a car that prioritises ride quality and refinement above all else. And when paired with the (optional) adaptive air suspension system, the car especially soaks up road imperfections with aplomb.

However, in his launch review, McLaren summed it up best:

“Included in the launch cars was the brand’s latest Superscreen (R64 000, optionally), which seamlessly incorporates a dedicated passenger-focused infotainment screen within a single unit, and adds a selfie camera on the dash that allows you to dial into online Teams meetings from the car. The reason for mentioning the above […] is that, like the […] optional air suspension and rear-wheel steering, while these are nice-to-have inclusions within the E-Class, I strongly suspect that the base car offers just the right amount of comfort, agility and technology – and a compelling price – to impress the average buyer in this traditionally conservative segment.”

