Gavin Walton secures historic 7th DJ Rally victory: A new record

Gavin Walton, a seasoned competitor from Springs, has etched his name into the annals of the Durban-Johannesburg (DJ) regularity rally, securing his seventh victory in this prestigious event for pre-1937 classic motorcycles. Walton’s remarkable score of 289 over the two-day rally, held on March 14 and 15, saw him triumph from the starting line at Hillcrest Shopping Centre near Durban, to the finish at Benoni Northerns Sports Club.

Riding his dependable 1936 500cc AJS, the 64-year-old Walton now shares the record for most DJ Rally wins with the late Kevin Robertson. This achievement comes in the 53rd running of the event, which has been an annual fixture since 1970, with exceptions for fuel restrictions in 1974 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The rally commemorates the original Durban-Johannesburg road race, which ran from 1913 to 1936, before safety concerns led to its cancellation. Thus, all competing motorcycles must predate 1937 – a testament to the enduring appeal of these 89-year-old machines.

This year’s iTOO-sponsored event saw Adrian Hollis (1935 500cc Sunbeam Lion) claim the runner-up position with a score of 328. (Scores are calculated based on seconds early or late at 38 control points each day). Hollis, previously an unofficial winner in 2000 with a sidecar combination, received a special award for completing the most DJ Rallies. Third place went to Martin Kaiser (1934 500cc Sunbeam, 411), followed by Mike Venables (1933 BSA Blue Star, 473) and Ryan Duncan (1934 500cc Norton 18, 475).

From an initial 76 entrants, 53 riders completed the challenging course. Benita Palmer, riding a 1935 250cc Rudge Rapid, was the highest-placed female competitor, finishing 27th overall. Justin Langley (1936 500cc Ariel Red Hunter) led the nine first-time entrants, securing 15th position.

Clifford le Roux (87), riding a 1936 AJS, was the oldest rider to finish, placing 49th. The oldest motorcycle to complete the rally was a 1921 1000cc Harley Davidson, ridden by Hans Coertse with his daughter Camilla Hyson in the sidecar, finishing 14th. Sadly, Neville Smith (89), the oldest entrant, was hospitalised with five broken ribs following a collision en route to the start. Jaycee van Rooyen selflessly withdrew from the rally to support his friend.

Trevor Binder, father of MotoGP riders Brad and Darryn, also participated, finishing 31st on his 1925 600cc Indian Scout.

Organisers, particularly route director Martin Davis and newly appointed Clerk of the Course Larina MacGregor, received high praise for their efforts.

Despite light rain and cool temperatures, the weather proved favourable, with the heavy KwaZulu-Natal rains holding off until the day before the start.

“It was a most enjoyable event, with tough competition over an excellent route,” summarised Gavin Walton.

Brian Noik, chairperson of the Vintage and Veteran Club of South Africa, expressed gratitude to the main sponsors iTOO, benefactors and supporters. He also extended well wishes to Smith and thanked Hans Hartmann of KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance for their prompt response. Appreciation was also extended to the municipalities, police, and traffic departments for their support.

Source: Roger Houghton