Iconic BMWs head to local auction today

Headlining Creative Rides’ auction today, a selection of iconic BMW’s will go under the hammer at the company’s Bryanston showroom in Johannesburg. The sextet of BMWs include a 1972 (E9) 3.0 CSL, 1985 M635CSi, 1987 (E30) 333i, 1988 (E28) M5, 1991 and ’93 examples of the renowned 325iS Evo, and a 2005 (E46) M4 CSL.

CEO Kevin Derrick says: “We are particularly thrilled to be offering these iconic BMWs to the public … Each of these cars represents a unique chapter in BMW’s history, and we expect a strong turnout from passionate collectors. As a lifelong automotive enthusiast, I can say without a doubt that this auction is a once-in-a-lifetime event .. These cars are not just investments; they are rolling pieces of history that continue to captivate drivers and collectors around the world.”

In addition to these sought-after BMWs, a variety of collectible Mercedes-Benz models — including a duo of 280SL Pagodas (1968 and ’69 examples), a 1957 Ponton bakkie and a 1972 350SL R107 — will go under the hammer.

Completing the auction line-up are such classics as a 1980 Porsche 911 Targa, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and 1964 Thunderbird, a 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS, a 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV and 1976 2000 Spider, a 1949 Jaguar Mk V sedan, a 1958 MGA Twin Cam roadster and a rare 1948 Cadillac 62 Series convertible.

