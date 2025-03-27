Iconic BMWs head to local auction today
Creative Rides has announced six iconic BMWs will be offered on auction at its showroom in Johannesburg tody. Here’s what you can expect.
Headlining Creative Rides’ auction today, a selection of iconic BMW’s will go under the hammer at the company’s Bryanston showroom in Johannesburg. The sextet of BMWs include a 1972 (E9) 3.0 CSL, 1985 M635CSi, 1987 (E30) 333i, 1988 (E28) M5, 1991 and ’93 examples of the renowned 325iS Evo, and a 2005 (E46) M4 CSL.
Looking for a new or used BMW? Find it here with CARmag!
CEO Kevin Derrick says: “We are particularly thrilled to be offering these iconic BMWs to the public … Each of these cars represents a unique chapter in BMW’s history, and we expect a strong turnout from passionate collectors. As a lifelong automotive enthusiast, I can say without a doubt that this auction is a once-in-a-lifetime event .. These cars are not just investments; they are rolling pieces of history that continue to captivate drivers and collectors around the world.”
Related: Marek Letowt’s Mouthwatering BMW Collection is a Homologation Dream
In addition to these sought-after BMWs, a variety of collectible Mercedes-Benz models — including a duo of 280SL Pagodas (1968 and ’69 examples), a 1957 Ponton bakkie and a 1972 350SL R107 — will go under the hammer.
Completing the auction line-up are such classics as a 1980 Porsche 911 Targa, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and 1964 Thunderbird, a 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS, a 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV and 1976 2000 Spider, a 1949 Jaguar Mk V sedan, a 1958 MGA Twin Cam roadster and a rare 1948 Cadillac 62 Series convertible.
Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!
The post Iconic BMWs Head to Local Auction: 333i, 325iS Evo and More appeared first on CAR Magazine.