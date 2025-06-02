Jeep Cherokee with electrification after short hiatus

The American market has seen the first glimpse of the all-new Jeep Cherokee, which the automaker claims boasts modern features and hybrid power and will arrive on showroom floors this year.

Looking for a new or used Jeep? Find it here with CARmag!

Jeep has given the world a first look at the all-new SUV and is thus set to reintroduce the Cherokee in 2025. Like those that have come before it, it plans on referencing its heritage, albeit now with electrified power. This revival aims to fill the gap left since the model’s discontinuation in 2023, positioning the Cherokee between the Compass and Grand Cherokee in the line-up.

“The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf.

Speaking of which, the 2025 Cherokee will offer a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A plug-in hybrid variant is also in the wings and that will combine a 2.0-litre petrol mill with an electric motor, delivering between 200 and 220kW and an estimated electric-only range of up to 80km. Fuel efficiency is expected to be low, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Related: Review: Omoda C7 SHS

Keeping with the Jeep design ethos, the new Cherokee adopts a more squared-off design, featuring Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille and LED headlights. Inside, it boasts a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an available 12.3-inch digital driver display. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Pricing in its home market will be between $38 000 and $52 000 (approximately R680 000 and R932 000).

The 2025 Jeep Cherokee is expected to be unveiled later this year, with sales commencing before the end of 2025. At this time, Stellantis have not shared whether it is on the cards for the South African market, since it is only destined for North America.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Jeep Cherokee With Electrification After Short Hiatus appeared first on CAR Magazine.