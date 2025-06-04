Ulterio Motiv is gearing up for its debut at the Hankook Land Cruiser Festival, where it will showcase three of its latest builds based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 platform. Here’s all you need to know…

Despite the added price, six-wheel bakkies have proven popular in Mzansi over the past few years. One of the most iconic is the G-Class-based Brabus 6×6, which recently made headlines, but perhaps the more practical and capable farm counterpart is Ulterio Motiv’s six-wheel Land Cruiser conversion. Owing to such an adoring community and aftermarket support, the Toyota model features its very own gathering dubbed the Hankook Land Cruiser Festival. Also known as the Land Cruiser Festival & Africa Record, the 2025 edition is set to take place from Friday to Sunday at Sondela Nature Reserve & Spa in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

Organised by Trio Events, the festival offers a range of activities for attendees. These include outdoor exhibitors, food stalls, live performances, kids’ entertainment, arts and crafts markets, warm water swimming pools, and the LA Sport Pretoria Cruiser Action Arena. Additionally, participants can enjoy a sunset game drive in convoy and a Sunday buffet breakfast. The festival also aims to set an African record by gathering the largest number of Land Cruisers in one location.

Local tuning house Ulterio Motiv will be there and plans on showing off two six-wheeled conversions based on the Land Cruiser 79: A 2.8 GD-6 Single Cab and a Double Cab. Both have been fitted with an additional axle, with the chassis developed in-house by Ulterio Motiv. A third vehicle, the SVI Engineering Max 3 Six-Wheeler, has also received a 6×4 chassis conversion by the company. That model is intended for military applications.

The Land Cruiser Festival, now in its latest edition, brings together more than 50 exhibitors and a wide range of fans, aftermarket suppliers, and vehicle builders. It has also become the site of regular record attempts involving large groupings of Land Cruiser vehicles — a tradition Ulterio Motiv will be participating in this year.

Ulterio Motiv states it’s targeting buyers looking for highly adaptable platforms that can be further developed for commercial or specialist use. The company’s chassis work allows for greater payload capacity and off-road performance while leaving room for further customisation. Mechanical expert Juan Vosloo and business development director Nicol Louw will be on hand to speak with visitors and discuss the technical details behind the builds.

Founded in 2022, Ulterio Motiv has positioned itself as a low-volume builder focused on niche utility vehicles. While the company is still new to the scene, it is already working on additional projects aimed at the civil and defence sectors. Festival entry starts at R60, with access to off-road activities from R350. Ulterio Motiv will be located at Stand E38.

