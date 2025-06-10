Chrysler celebrates a century of motoring

Reaching 100 years in the automotive world is no small feat, and Chrysler has officially joined that rare club. Since 1925, the brand has played a significant role in shaping how Americans and much of the world drive. Here are some key milestones…

Looking for a new or used Chrysler? Find it here with CARmag!

Part of the Stellantis stable, the once locally available Chrysler has been around for more than 100 years after being founded on June 6 in Detroit by Walter Chrysler.

To commemorate its anniversary, the American automaker has celebrated some of its past innovations, which include introducing the high-tech Chrysler Six back in the day, developing the legendary HEMI V8 and catalysing the minivan segment. To mark the milestone, the company recently brought together more than 1 500 employees at its Auburn Hills headquarters for a tribute that focused less on sheet metal and more on the people who’ve kept the brand moving forward. A time capsule, designed to resemble founder Walter P. Chrysler’s machinist toolbox, was packed with mementoes, including old vehicle badges and original design sketches. It’s a snapshot of how far the brand has come.

Related: Buying Used: Chrysler 300C (2005 – 2015)

The brand is stretching the festivities with community events that speak to the loyalty of its fan base. The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Pennsylvania and the famous Woodward Cruise in Detroit will showcase some of the brand’s standout moments. Meanwhile, Chrysler is rolling out a seven-part video series online, highlighting the vehicles and tech that helped define its legacy.

While much of Chrysler’s story is rooted in the United States, the brand’s footprint in South Africa is worth remembering, too. Chrysler began selling cars here in the early 20th century and went local in 1941 with an assembly plant in Cape Town. Durban followed in 1947, and by 1960, the American automaker had officially launched Chrysler South Africa. The Valiant, in particular, became a familiar name on local roads, helping the brand gain a solid following. Even though its direct presence in the country has shifted over the years, the influence it had on South Africa’s motoring history remains clear.

Now, the brand is looking ahead. Like most automakers, the company is grappling with how to honour its heritage while embracing the shift to electrification. Whether through muscle cars or electric drivetrains, the brand continues to navigate the industry with the kind of boldness that’s defined its past 100 years.

Click here and browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Chrysler Celebrates a Century of Motoring appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.