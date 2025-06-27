XC60 takes the lead in Volvo’s sales history

The Volvo XC60 has officially taken the crown as the best-selling model in the company’s history, passing the long-reigning Volvo 240 with more than 2.7 million units sold since 2008.

That milestone marks a major shift in how customers define a family car. Where the boxy 240 estates once ruled the suburbs, the XC60, a mid-size SUV introduced at a time when Volvo was leaning into premium territory, now carries the torch. Since its launch, the XC60 has appealed to a wide range of drivers, thanks to its safety credentials and a design that strikes a balance between practicality and Scandinavian restraint. Originally produced in Europe, the SUV later became the first Volvo model also built in China, a move that supported its international success.

The current-generation XC60 added plug-in hybrid options to the range, which helped it become the best-selling PHEV in Europe last year. Now, with the 2026 model year update, Volvo has introduced a series of changes aimed at keeping it competitive. These include a cleaner exterior design, a more comfortable cabin, and a faster, more responsive infotainment system.

Reflecting on the milestone, Susanne Hägglund, the head of Global Offer at Volvo Cars, said: “Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car, you could spot one in almost every driveway. Today the XC60 has taken over that position, becoming our all-time top-seller, which in itself is the ultimate proof point of a successful car.” The popularity of the XC60 also reflects how much the family car has evolved. Buyers who grew up in the back seats of Volvo 240s are now choosing the XC60 for their kids, favouring SUVs over estates.

While the 240 was known for introducing crash safety innovations in the 1970s, like reinforced passenger compartments and side-impact protection, the XC60 has built on that legacy with systems like City Safety (automatic braking at speeds up to 30km/h) and Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which can steer the car away from a head-on collision. Volvo hasn’t reinvented the XC60 with this update, but that’s likely the point. After all, you don’t mess with a formula that’s already made history.

The post XC60 Takes the Lead in Volvo’s Sales History appeared first on CAR Magazine.