Opel Frontera SA launch delayed to 2026: What to expect

Planned for unveiling this year, Opel has pushed the launch of the revived Frontera to next year as part of its expanded crossover/SUV range, which currently consists of the Mokka and all-new Grandland.

What to expect

According to The Citizen, unveiled last year as the replacement for the Crossland, the Frontera changes segment from being a body-on-frame SUV, previously sold locally as the Isuzu Frontier, to a unibody crossover with five or seven seats based on parent company Stellantis’s Smart Car platform.

Measuring 4 385mm long, 1 795mm wide and 1 635mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2 675mm, the Frontera offers between 460 litres and 1 600 litres of boot space. Unlike the original, it is built in Slovakia rather than by Isuzu in Japan and comes without an all-wheel-drive option.

Hybrid or EV

Also without a manual gearbox option, the Frontera uses a mild-hybrid powertrain as standard.

It pairs the well-known 1.2-litre turbocharged PureTech petrol engine in two states of tune – 74kW and 100kW – with a 21kW electric motor integrated into a newly developed six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The fully electric version, simply called the Frontera Electric, features a 44kWh battery pack producing 83kW and offers up to 305km of range on a single charge. A long-range version, claiming up to 400km, will arrive later.

In its home market, two trims are available: Edition and GS Line. Notable features include the Opel Pure Panel setup with two 10-inch displays, up to 17-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, IntelliLux LED headlights, a six-speaker sound system and up to five USB-C ports.

The GS Line adds dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a leather-look steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, auto-folding electric mirrors, front parking sensors (the Edition only gets rear), a reverse camera and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Standard safety features across both trims include tyre pressure monitoring, Hill Start Assist, cruise control, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist.

For South Africa

Speaking to The Citizen at Stellantis’s Media Connect event at Montecasino last week, Opel Middle East and Africa head Falk Zimpel confirmed that a mid-2026 market debut for the Frontera has been approved, suggesting a launch around June or July.

Priced from €23 900 (about R499 000) in Germany and from £23 995 (about R577 000) in the UK – where sister brand Vauxhall calls the Edition the Design – details on local pricing and spec will be announced closer to launch.

However, it is expected to possibly forgo the mild-hybrid powertrain for the conventional 1.2-litre PureTech turbo developing 96kW/230Nm, as used in the Corsa. The electric variant is unlikely to join the South African range in the near future.