Watch: Oops! Super rare Porsche 911-based RUF falls off car carrier

In what can only be described as a major ‘oops’, an extremely rare Porsche 911-based RUF fell off a car carrier when delivered back to its owner in San Francisco, California, following its return from RUF’s headquarters in Germany, where it was freshly painted in black. So, how exactly did this accident happen?

Well, this RUF Yellowbird’s rear wheels weren’t correctly fixed to the transporter. So, upon delivery, it rolled off the 2.4m-tall ramp and hit the ground. According to footage circulating online (watch the footage shared by Spike Feresten on Instagram below), only the rear bumper and exhaust touched the ground. However, the car was wedged between the ramp and the ground.

John Clay Wolf wrote on Instagram: “Sitting with a friend when he gets the call that his customer’s RUF Yellowbird fell off the trailer. The guy had just sent the car back to Germany to have it painted black. It makes it all the way home to SF [San Francisco], then the driver forgets to block the tires – and this happens.”

Based on the 993-generation Porsche 911, the CTR Yellowbird is one of the rarest models ever built by RUF – the car you see here being one of only 29 sold. As such, it’s an extremely sought-after collector’s car. In 2025, one example sold for $6m – a whopping R107m at the current exchange rate – under the gavel. The RUF CTR Yellowbird was the world’s fastest production car when it was introduced in the late 1980s, with its 3.4-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine’s 345kW peak power output allowing it to reach a top speed of 343km/h.

A 1998 CTR 2 Sport is now heading to Broad Arrow Auctions’ 2025 Monterey auction event, and is expected to fetch between R55.5m and R64.75m.

