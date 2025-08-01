2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Edition 1: SA price & specs

Tested in the January 2025 Performance Issue of CAR magazine, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance has been handed the ‘Edition 1’ treatment, with Mercedes-Benz South Africa listing this package, available for both the SUV and Coupé models, on its configurator. So, what does the Edition 1 package include?

Adding R301 900 to the ‘standard’ SUV and Coupé models’ asking prices (R2 718 744 and R2 891 293, respectively), the Edition 1 kit features such items as 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, which house yellow brake callipers, the AMG Exterior Night Package and AMG Night Package, and an Aerodynamic Package, among several other items. Two MANUFAKTUR exterior paint options are available: ‘Graphite grey magno’ and ‘high tech silver magno’.

Stepping inside, among the array of standard items are Nappa leather-upholstered AMG Performance seats, replete with yellow contrast stitching and embossed ‘Edition 1’ logos on the headrests. Yellow seatbelts are also present.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Edition 1 price in SA

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Edition 1 is priced from R3 020 644 and R3 193 193 for the SUV and Coupé derivatives, respectively. Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a maintenance plan spanning five years or 100 000 km.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Edition 1 – R3 020 644

R3 020 644 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Edition 1 Coupé – R3 193 193

As a reminder, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance shares its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain with the C63 S E Performance, which impressed on our test strip for our July 2024-issue road test, and is endowed with 500kW and 1 020Nm of torque.

