The fifth heritage-inspired Hilux to come from Toyota South Africa’s stable since this nameplate was introduced to our shores in 1969, the Hilux Legend 55 will soon launch in SA. Now, before its official local debut, Toyota SA has confirmed to CAR Magazine how much the new model will cost in our market.

2025 Toyota Hilux Legend 55 price

A quartet of Hilux Legend 55 models will be available: Two double-cab derivatives and two Xtra Cab variants. The former and latter will be priced from R885 700 and R935 900 (4×4), and R728 300 and R813 700 (4×4), respectively.

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Double Cab AT — R935 900

R935 900 Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab AT — R885 700

R885 700 Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Xtra Cab AT — R813 700

R813 700 Toyota Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab AT — R728 300

The Legend 55 will employ the Japanese automaker’s tried-and-tested 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel powertrain. Power and torque outputs remain unconfirmed, however. Yet, CAR mag expects the six-speed automatic transmission these models are equipped with will deliver 150kW and 500Nm to the road.

The Legend 55 package includes a variety of model-specific exterior design items to set it apart from its ‘standard’ stablemates. The latter includes a bespoke styling package, bash plate, new sports bar, roller shutter, and a tow bar. We also expect a unique body hue (seen on the model here, which was showcased at Toyota SA’s 2025 SOMI event) will be available. While the interior of this derivative hasn’t been revealed, the magazine expects ‘Legend 55’ badging will be present, along with a few other unique trim elements.

As a reminder, images and drawings of the new Hilux was recently leaked – showcasing how the 2026 model will look, inside and out.

Click here to browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

Related

The post Toyota Hilux Legend 55: SA Price Confirmed appeared first on CAR Magazine.