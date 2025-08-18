Aston Martin Thrillseeker Collection unveiled

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in the Americas, Aston Martin unveiled the Thrillseeker Collection at the 2025 Monterey Car Week.

Unveiled at the 2025 edition of the Monterey Car Week in California, this exclusive range of Aston Martins comprises a trio of models, each dressed in a distinctive body hue – the Vantage Roadster in Mako Blue, DB12 Volante in Seychelles Blue, and Vanquish Volante in Ultramarine Black.

In addition, each model also gains unique bronze detailing for the wheels and side fins, and, inside, the rotary dial. A bespoke luggage set is also included. Only nine examples of the Thrillseeker Collection will be built, all of which are already sold. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Monterey Car Week is the perfect backdrop to celebrate Aston Martin’s 75th anniversary in the Americas,” said the British marque’s Chief Commerical Officer, Jolyon Nash. “From bespoke creations such as the stunning Thrillseeker Collection, to the array of new sportscars and derivatives on display, alongside the much-anticipated Valhalla, this week exemplifies our commitment to craftsmanship, performance and prestige.”

