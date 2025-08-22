Sport and Titanium X join the Ford Tourneo Custom van range

We were introduced to the ever-popular Ford Tourneo Custom last year. Now, the line-up has expanded with two exciting models, the dynamic Tourneo Custom Sport and the range-topping Tourneo Custom Titanium X.

The new additions retain the Ford Tourneo Custom’s exceptional space and configurability, but elevate the people-mover segment with trend-setting style and status. They are both offered in short wheelbase configurations, but retain the eight-seater layout. The Active and Trend use the long wheelbase platform with additional luggage capacity.

Both new models are powered by a single-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 125kW of power and maximum torque of 390Nm. The mill fitted to the Active and Trend makes 100kW/360Nm. Drive is delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Five drive modes can optimise performance and efficiency; namely Normal, Eco, Slippery, Tow / Haul and Sport.

Furthermore, advanced driver assistance features such as Adaptive Cruise Control enhance both convenience and safety.

New Sport model

As the more dynamic addition to the Ford Tourneo Custom range, the new Sport model echoes many of the eye-catching design cues that were introduced on the Transit Custom Sport van. It appeals to the buyer who is constantly pushing the limits and needs a vehicle to get them to the trail, the racetrack or the training ground with energy and confidence.

Inside the passengers are treated to the Sport trim level’s blue accent stripes for the seats and partial leather trim. This is matched to premium piano black surrounds for the multi-function display and centre console. The standard infotainment system includes the large 13-inch landscape touchscreen. It is equipped with Ford’s SYNC4 communication and infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with 10 speakers.

Titanium X derivative

In keeping with its premium positioning, the Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X is the ultimate vehicle for attending exclusive events, family getaways, or simply enjoying a stylish and comfortable ride to a trendy lifestyle destination. Its premium interior, advanced features and refined aesthetics provide an unparalleled level of sophistication.

The Titanium X stands out with a classy front grille treatment, complemented by Matrix LED headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition to the enhancements on the Sport, the Titanium X gains a powered passenger seat and 360-degree camera. The latter further aides visibility and manoeuvrability in tight spaces.

Ford Tourneo Custom pricing

Tourneo Custom 2.0L SWB Bus Sport 8AT – R1 218 000

Tourneo Custom 2.0L SWB Titanium X 8AT – R1 264 000

Pricing includes six-year/90 000km service plan and also four-year/120 000km warranty.

This article first appeared in The Citizen.

