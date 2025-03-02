Ford Transit Custom Sport a pimped out panel van with attitude

It’s hard to believe that there was a gap between plush people movers and cargo carriers in the van segment....

It’s hard to believe that there was a gap between plush people movers and cargo carriers in the van segment. Yet the Ford Transit Custom Sport has forged a gap between the two.

The Blue Oval admits that the eccentric marriage between attractive comfort and cubic bliss is not a volume seller. But it is a niche the American carmaker created and proudly reaffirmed its commitment to with the introducing of the latest version to its local van line-up.

The Transit Custom Sport is the third minibus in Ford’s stable and the first short-wheelbase option alongside the long-wheelbase Tourneo passenger bus and Transit panel van. Essentially a panel van, the Sport combines the comfort of a passenger offering with the practicality of a panel van. All nicely wrapped in an eye-catching package.

Getting there in style

Aimed at sole-traders or owner operators, this van is all about reaching your destination in style. Whether it is a pub in the week to off-load a fresh batch of craft beer or the gravel tracks to unleash your dirt bike over the weekend.

Separating the Sport from its siblings are prominent dual racing stripes and side decals, sport body kit, honeycomb sport grille 17-inch matt black alloy wheels, rear spoiler, full LED taillights and LED headlights and daytime running lights.

The sporty theme continues inside in the form of a sports steering wheel with piano black finishes and sport seat trim featuring blue accent stripes.

The cabin of the Ford Transit Custom Sport is loaded with features. Picture: Ford

Ford Transit Custom Sport jam-packed

A jam-packed specification list includes 12-inch instrument cluster, 13-inch infotainment system with SYNC4 and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multiple USB ports. Other highlights include heated front seats with armrests, six-way electrically adjusted driver’s seat, dual zone climate control, storage compartment underneath the passenger seat and upper glovebox big enough to stow a laptop.

Similar to its siblings, the Sport’s gear selector is on the right stalk next to the steering wheel. The wipers and bright/dim light control share the left stalk.

A full-width trimmed metal bulkhead separating the cabin from the cargo hold is offered as an optional extra. Unlike in the Transit Custom, the bulkhead’s window allows you to see the rod behind you as the tailgate is fitted with a window.

The cargo load has six tie-down hooks. Picture: Ford

Van packs a punch

Power sliding doors on both sides together with two rear 180-degree folding barn doors provides access to the 5.8 cubic metre cargo load lit up by LED lighting. The cargo area is finished off with a protection kit along and moulded floor. Six tie-down loops are placed around the sides to secure the cargo. Optional folding roofracks and a tow bar can further increase the cargo-ability.

A very comprehensive set of driver assistance technology akin to high-end passenger vans, also sets the Sport apart from any of its panel van contemporaries like the Hyundai Staria panel van and VW Transporter.

Rear doors can open 180-degrees. Picture: Ford

The Sport suffix is further supported by the power bump for the 2.0-litre single turbo diesel engine with AdBlue. The same mill that produces 100kW of power and 360Nm of torque in the Tourneo and Transit is uptuned to 125kW/390Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ford Transit Custom Sport a smooth operator

A 1 000km trip between Gqeberha and Durban was certainly enough to convince The Citizen Motoring of the Sport’s credentials. It took to the N2 through the former Transkei like a duck to water albeit not carrying a heavy load. Only a few wheelchairs delivered at rural hospitals as part of Ford’s ongoing charity drive to be exact.

The auto box is supersmooth, while the generous amount of torque on tap came in very handy un the uphills. The mill’s enthusiasm can further be enhanced by selecting the Sport driving mode. This is offered alongside Eco, Normal, Tow/Haul and Slippery, and is not available in the van’s two siblings.

Spending 15 out of 33 hours on the road in a van might sound taxing. But the R932 000 Ford Custom Transit Sport is so well equipped that it kept its occupants in extreme comfort. While drawing lots of attention with its attractive styling. And that, in a nutshell, is exactly why this van exist.